Nothing elicits fervor in the food-loving community quite like Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain knows how to serve up food free of artificial colors and flavors, at friendly-for-the-wallet prices. As a bonus, the brand knows how to embrace a season, and autumn is when their creativity shines the most. We did the hard (read: delicious) work of hunting down and tasting all of the TJ's fare of the season, so you could put the best of the best on your list.