"The U-shaped haircut is referring to the shape of the perimeter of the haircut," says celebrity hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein. "Instead of being cut straight across, it is cut in a U-shape which is longer in the back and shorter in the sides and front." So when someone looks at the back of your head, the ends of your hair will follow a U-shaped pattern. "The U-shape has a retro feel and lends itself to the full and fluffy layered cuts that are so popular right now," Rubenstein adds.