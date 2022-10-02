The Only Home Gym Equipment You Need For A Fast, Full-Body Workout

Why TRX Bands Have Become My Home Gym Staple For A Fast Full Body Workout
Remember early on in the pandemic when everyone was gunning for workout gear to exercise at home? I was right there with everyone else, and the truth is, it was a real struggle to get into the home workout groove. That is, until I finally got a set of TRX bands.
Ever since, they've been the one staple (along with my yoga mat) in my "home gym" that helps me get some movement in. Here's why.
I was hooked the first time I tried TRX bands:
The very first time I used TRX bands was at my local gym circa summer 2018. I had decided to try all the different classes my gym offered—and one of them was a short and sweet, 30-minute TRX class.
I'll be the first to admit, I felt a bit silly attempting to get the hang of using the bands in a class with other people. There's definitely a learning curve at first, but rest assured after a little trial and error, I was able to follow along with the instructor just fine.
I remember leaving the class feeling like I'd just had a lot of fun and moved my body in ways that were different and engaging. And the next day, I was amazed by how much stronger I felt after just one 30-minute class.
Getting my own set:
A couple years later, the pandemic ended my trips to the gym for TRX classes and I had to find a new way to move my body without access to my favorite workout classes (well, other than yoga). In perfect time, TRX reached out to me and offered to set me up with the HOME2 system. I was thrilled to accept the offer, given how much I'd enjoyed the TRX classes I'd already taken, and I couldn't wait to dive into using the bands at my own convenience.
I'll add that I had planned to get my own set eventually, but the higher price point required me to budget accordingly. Luckily, I got to skip the saving part and jump right into the testing part—and let's just say my sense were correct. Having my own set of TRX bands meant I could tackle the workout whenever I wanted, lunging, pressing, and squatting to my heart's content.
My experience with TRX bands:
Let me start by saying I have never been one for lifting, or even HIIT. Yoga is my true love, and until I had the TRX bands, my mat was essentially the only workout gear I had. The beauty of the TRX bands is, whether you're a heavy-lifter, a yogi, or both, there are so many options when it comes to this equipment.
The setup is also a breeze. The HOME2 set comes with a simple door frame strap that allows you to hook the bands behind any closed door in a matter of seconds. And there's also a separate suspension strap that allows you to take your bands on the go. (Think wrapping them around a tree for a workout in the park!)
I keep mine on the back of my bedroom door, visually reminding me to use them anytime I want—which is great, considering I work from home. Not to mention they take up hardly any space at all, making them great for apartment-dwellers and home-owners alike.
Over the years of having my bands, I've figured out a quick routine that works from me using some of my favorite moves. (Planks and mountain climbers to work my core, squats and lunges for the lower body, and so, so many different arm workouts!)
Nowadays, I don't really need to watch videos for inspiration, but when you're getting started, TRX has a bunch of workout videos to learn from, plus videos from real TRX users are also a-plenty on YouTube, TikTok, etc.
The takeaway:
The bottom line is, if there's anything I've learned from this amazing piece of equipment, it's that a little truly does go a long way. TRX bands are versatile and portable—and all you need is a doorway to hang them from. So if you're in the market for your newest home gym gear, let these bands be it.