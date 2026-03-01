March's Full Moon Brings A Total Lunar Eclipse—Here's What You Need To Know
As hard as it is to believe, we're just a few weeks away from the spring equinox, Aries season, and the astrological new year. But not so fast! We have one more full moon on the horizon before that, offering us a chance to release before the seasons change.
The caveat? This moon comes with a total lunar eclipse, so it could bring unexpected surprises. Read on for the astrology behind this powerful lunation, plus how you can best work with it, according to astrologers.
The astrology behind March's full moon total lunar eclipse
The full moon in Virgo arrives Tuesday, March 3, at 6:38 a.m. EST, and according to the AstroTwins, it calls for an unflinching life edit. Also a total lunar eclipse, they say, this moon radars in on anything you’ve been avoiding, especially when it comes to your daily routines.
"If you’ve let healthy habits slide over the winter or you’ve fallen behind at work, this jarring lunation delivers a much-needed wake-up call," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, adding that eclipses have a way of revealing what’s been hiding in the shadows.
And since this one falls close to the karmic South Node? "Don’t be shocked if you're forced to deal with one of your longstanding 'bad habits,'" the twins note.
The good news is, Virgo is a sign of selfless service, including self care. In fact, with Mercury currently stationed retrograde, this is a great opportunity to slow down, take it easy, and tend to yourself. "Virgo’s meticulous energy wants you to streamline your life without overcomplicating it. Simple and manageable steps will stick best," the twins advise.
3 rituals to work with the full moon lunar eclipse
Ground your energy
As spring starts to creep in here in the Northern Hemisphere, take the opportunity to get some fresh air and commune with Mother Nature.
After all, Virgo is an earth sign, and the twins note that staying grounded is also especially helpful during a lunar eclipse. "It could be as simple as taking off your shoes and walking barefoot outside or touching a tree," they add.
In any case, spend some time thinking about what you want to let go of in your life as you're outside. Ask the Earth and trees to take these things from you, and thank them for easing your burden.
Do some spring cleaning
If you thought cleaning couldn't be a ritual, think again! As the twins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, Virgo thrives on creating order out of chaos, so a Virgo full moon is the perfect time to organize your physical and energetic space.
Get a head start on your spring cleaning and do some of the deep cleaning tasks that routinely get put off, like wiping the baseboards, ceiling fans, and windows. Donate any old or unwanted clothes, drop off untouched pantry items at the food bank, or organize your entryway. The options are truly endless.
Pull a tarot spread
Given that this is a potent full moon for reflection and release, you might want to check in with your tarot cards for extra clarity. Here's a simple four-card spread to pull around the full moon:
- What changes are coming in with this eclipse?
- Where can I apply more of Virgo's organization in my life?
- What am I being encouraged to release?
- What is my focus for the next six months leading up to the Virgo new moon?
The takeaway
Between the stern nature of Virgo, the eclipse energy coming along with it, and Mercury spinning retrograde, the last full moon of the astrological year is sure to be an interesting one. Consider it one last pressure release, just in time for spring.
P.S.: Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign!