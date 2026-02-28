This Week Brings A Total Lunar Eclipse, Venus In Aries & More—Here's Your Horoscope
Hardcore Mars softens its stance in Pisces starting Monday, March 2
Surrendering to the flow could be your most productive move over the next six weeks, as make-it-happen Mars drifts through dreamy Pisces. Just when you sit down to tackle your to-do list, your imagination pulls you in a different direction.
That’s not always a bad thing—just carve out dedicated windows for daydreaming and keep one eye on the clock. Add soul to your goals: How can your work uplift others, helping them feel seen, valued, and inspired? Maybe it’s time to bravely face an old wound or get to the root of an emotional pattern that’s been holding you back.
Warning: Guilt or anger might bubble up as you let go, but trust that each feeling carries a lesson. Tap into the courage of warrior Mars and the empathy of gentle Pisces—together, they’ll guide you toward healing and growth.
Spring cleaning starts early with Tuesday’s Total Lunar Full Virgo Worm Moon Eclipse! (6:38AM; 12°54’)
Get ready for an unflinching life edit. Today’s full moon in Virgo—a total lunar eclipse—radars in on anything you’ve been avoiding, especially when it comes to your daily routines. If you’ve let healthy habits slide over the winter or you’ve fallen behind at work, this jarring lunation delivers a much-needed wake-up call.
Eclipses reveal what’s been hiding in the shadows. Since this one falls close to the karmic South Node, don’t be shocked if you're forced to deal with one of your longstanding “bad habits.” Have you been overexerting yourself lately? Pump up the self-care.
Virgo’s meticulous energy wants you to streamline your life without overcomplicating it. Simple and manageable steps will stick best. Need extra help staying on track? Let technology handle the parts that feel messy or unclear.
Is there an app or tool that can do the heavy lifting for you? An AI companion or smart scheduler could be exactly what you need to stay focused, especially with Virgo’s love of progress-tracking and tidy systems.
Venus heats it up in Aries from Friday, March 6 to March 30
Follow your bliss! Cupid’s pink-hued spotlight cranks up to its highest setting as amorous Venus charges into Aries until March 30. Love comes in many forms during this charmed annual phase—uplifting friendships, erotic experimentation, and a magnetic pull toward your own passions.
Single? This indie-spirited cycle is a time to savor your freedom. Let yourself dabble in different dating pools, if you feel like dating at all! Attached? Fall back in love with an old hobby or interest, even if no one else shares it. You might wind up setting a new trend.
With beauty-maven Venus helming the operation, this is prime time to start pulling new looks. (Just wait until Mercury turns direct on March 20 before unleashing any major style renovations.) Confidence is your most alluring accessory now!