That said, consider your mindset. According to Epel, a negative narrative around stress often becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. "When we really focus on the negative aspects of stress and go into a stressful situation [thinking], 'Stress is bad for me. It's wearing me down. I'm not going to be able to cope when I'm stressed,' those put us in the place of having more of a threat response. So we actually get much more stressed about stress," she explains.