8 Tips For A Downsized Thanksgiving Without Skipping Your Faves

For many families, Thanksgiving offers the start for the festive season and the beginning of a month of big warm gatherings—but in 2020, the year of lockdowns and cancelled plans, we're staying local and cooking for smaller groups this season. And that's the thing: Thanksgiving (at least for me) has always been a holiday with a multitude of options spread across a massive family table. So how do you plan such a food-centric holiday for a small group (or even for one?)

Downsizing the celebration certainly doesn't mean having to skip the classic flavors that you love or the traditions that make the day special. It's just about really focusing on the things you really love, and maybe skipping the other extras. Here we break down some of our favorite advice for minimizing the meal, but still feeling festive.