Recipe Developer, Creator of Healthyish

Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh is a home cook, recipe developer and the creator of the brand, Healthyish®. Sarah believes that living Healthyish® is a lifestyle centered around the 80/20 rule. Her beliefs are directly reflected in her recipes which are mostly plant-based but sometimes not! Her work can be seen in Healthy-ish by Bon Appetit and Bon Appetit Magazine (digital) along with Women's Health Magazine (digital). Sarah is a Pittsburgh, PA native but currently lives in Vail, Colorado with her husband, Dan and rescue dog, Graci!