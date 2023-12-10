Advertisement
77 Tinder Pick Up Lines To Catch Your Match's Attention & Score A Date
If you're struggling to come up with a clever Tinder pick up line, don't be discouraged. The Tinder world can feel daunting at best and bleak at worst, but with the right pick up line, you can get the conversation flowing.
Once you've matched with someone, try to choose a pick up line that's flirty, fun, or can otherwise lead to a deeper conversation—that's how you start to build a connection that you can (ideally) take offline.
Here are 77 Tinder pick up lines to try yourself—they're bound to land you a date.
Best Tinder pick up lines
- Come here often?
- Have we matched before or do I just recognize you from my dreams?
- If Tinder were a flower patch I'd pick you.
- Do you want to get off this app as much as I do?
- What's one thing I should know before asking you out?
- My love language is quality time and you are a QT.
- Gorgeous smile, I'd love to see it in person.
- Do you believe in love at first swipe?
- I'm never sure what to say here but wanted you to know I'm interested in getting to know you.
- What brings you here?
- Your profile is refreshing. I'd like to get to know you.
- Looks like you've had some fun travel experiences.
- I'm glad we matched.
- If you were famous for one thing, what would it be?
- Tell me something good.
- Hope you're CPR-certified because you’re taking my breath away.
- If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as cute as you, I'd have one nickel.
- I usually go for 8's but I'll settle for a 10.
- You don't know how many swipes it took to find you.
- Apart from being gorgeous, what do you do?
- Here's my number, drop me a line sometime [insert phone number]
Conversation-starting Tinder pick up lines
- When do you feel happiest?
- What's been the highlight of your week so far?
- What [beach] is that in your profile photo? (Applicable for landscape photos)
- What's the most important attribute you look for in a potential partner?
- What's your favorite season and why?
- What you so into [the outdoors]? (Applicable for any hobby/interest photos)
- Are you from around here?
- What's your idea of a perfect first date?
- What would your best friend say is your best quality?
- If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would it be?
- What cartoon character best describes your personality?
- Where are your favorite places in town?
- What's your favorite way to spend your free time?
- What's one topic you want to know everything about?
- Is there a particular hobby you've been dying to pick up?
- What's the last internet rabbit-hole you went down?
- Did you have any hobbies as a kid you'd like to pick up again?
- What kind of music do you like to listen to?
- If you could live in any TV show's or movie's universe, which would it be?
- Do you have an all-time favorite book or author?
- What's the best concert you've ever been to?
- Who's your favorite fictional character of all time?
- Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Funny Tinder pick up lines
- You should know I'm much funnier and more interesting than my profile suggests.
- My dog wants to know if your dog wants to have a play date.
- Perfect timing, I was just about to delete my profile.
- My swiping thumb is tired. Can we just stop here?
- I suck at opening lines but here goes: Hello.
- Stop me if you've heard this one: A cat mom and a dog dad match on Tinder...
- To think, I almost accidentally swiped left.
- Come to this coffee shop later so we can say we met there.
- If you're catfishing, tell me now.
- If you were a vegetable you’d be a cute-cumber.
- Are you http? Because without you I’m just ://
- You've got my dog's approval.
- "Are you a fan of shriveled fruit? Not me, but want to go on a 'date'?"
- You like bad boys? Well you're in luck because I'm bad at a lot of things.
- Do you believe in love at first swipe or should we match again?
Flirty Tinder pick up lines
- Think you're a good cook? I see a competition brewing.
- Are you a loan? Because you've got my interest.
- Do I know you? You look a lot like my date for this weekend.
- You're handsome, you read a lot, and you're funny. What's the catch?
- Can I delete my account now?
- You finally found me.
- And here I thought dating apps were a waste of time.
- What's one thing most people get wrong about you? So I can get it right.
- Let's decide now how we'll tell people we met.
- Here to find your Queen Bee?
- Do you have an Instagram? I always follow my dreams.
- I can't decide who's cuter, you or your cat!
- Could I have some water? I'm suddenly feeling thirsty...
- Know any real estate agents? I'm trying to make a move.
- I just bought smudge-free lipstick. Help me test it?
- Your place or mine?
- On the menu tonight: Me n U
- Excuse me but I think you're my missing puzzle piece.
FAQs:
What is the best line to use on Tinder?
Choose a pick up line that's flirty, fun, or can otherwise lead to a deeper conversation. Don't be afraid to be bold. Try "What brings you here?" "How'd you get into traveling?" or "How do you like to spend your free time?"
How do you Rizz a girl on Tinder?
Rizz is all about charisma, right? So be charming and confident, without being over-the-top. Say something smooth and that's clever and flirty without seeming desperate or creepy.
What's a good Tinder conversation starter?
For a good Tinder conversation starter, ask about the person's obvious interests that are indicated by photos (i.e. traveling, hiking, working out, cooking, etc.).
The takeaway
Pick up lines aren't everyone's forte, and that's OK. Having a handful of go-to lines to use on Tinder isn't a bad thing, and you might just find some work better than others. When in doubt, a compliment never hurts, and people almost always want to answer a question about themselves. Happy swiping!
