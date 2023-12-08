Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Sleep Tea Not Working For You? Reach For This Supplement Before Bed

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy

We're all for sipping on teas for a variety of things, from de-stressing to even relaxing before bed. But unfortunately, teas that are formulated to help you fall asleep may not work for everyone—not to mention they might result in a midnight wake-up call from your bladder!

Sound familiar? If it does, allow us to introduce mindbodygreen's top-selling supplement, sleep support+. The unique combination of three science-backed ingredients (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) come together in one supplement that can help you fall asleep quicker and sleep deeper.*

It's also nonhormonal and non-habit-forming, so it won't cause the morning grogginess you get from other sleep aids like melatonin (which is also found in some sleep teas). And for what it's worth, it's not going to put extra pressure on your bladder, either.

Need some more convincing? Here's a handful of happy reviews from customers who insist sleep support+ is the best bet over any other sleep aid when it comes to falling and staying asleep:*

1.

It does work!

"After trying melatonin (that kept me drowsy for a couple of hours in the morning), tea, warm baths before bed, and other non-prescription remedies for my problems with sleepless nights…sleep support+ did help me fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up rested. Yay!"*

—Deya V.

2.

Best sleep product

"This is such a gift to find a product that actually works and is natural with no hormones. I've been able to sleep very well since taking these [capsules] nightly with no after-effects at all to start my day. Thank you."*

—Marie G.

3.

I've tried so many all natural sleep aids...

"I've tried so many all natural sleep aids but none had worked until sleep support+! Helps me fall asleep AND go back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night like I tend to do."*

—Catalina Z.

4.

Finally, I feel well rested again!

"For many months I've been battling sleep issues. I've tried everything and nothing has helped until I started taking mbg's sleep support+. Now I not only sleep soundly, but I don’t have the usual 3am 'brain chatter.' So now I get eight hours of sleep with no interruption. I wake up feeling energized, clear and refreshed."*

—Elizabeth S.

The takeaway

If you're finding your trusty bedtime tea just isn't measuring up, it might be time to opt for a sleep supplement. After all, quality sleep is essential to overall well-being, and with sleep support+, rest assured you can trust its research-backed ingredients. Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested
Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day

These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says
These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*
This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*

Add These Foods To Your Grocery List To Lower Cognitive Decline Risk Up To 27%
Add These Foods To Your Grocery List To Lower Cognitive Decline Risk Up To 27%

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*
The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club
Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now
Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

