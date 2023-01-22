This Supplement Is Like An Instant Meditation In The Age Of Overwhelm
In an age when we're constantly bombarded with pings, emails, and vies for our attention, it's increasingly difficult to take a breather and come back to ourselves. Practices that quickly engage the parasympathetic nervous system and lower stress hormones, like meditation and breathwork, can help. But depending on what you're doing, they can feel inaccessible during moments of high stress.
Herbal remedies like adaptogens, which help neutralize your body's reaction to stressors over time, can also deserve a spot in your calming routine. The only issue with adaptogens is their gradual effects take a while to kick in, and you need to take them for a while consistently before you feel a difference.
mindbodygreen set out to create a stress supplement that provides the quick, in-the-moment relief of a great meditation, and the long-term, consistent chill of an adaptogen. The result is calm+—a soothing supplement that works so well that it basically slows down time.*
How calm+ provides fast relief from stressors.
calm+ features a thoughtfully formulated blend of EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil. For a quick rundown of how each of these ingredients ladders up to lasting stress relief, let's start with ashwagandha: This is an adaptogen that works to gradually decrease cortisol levels1 and activate GABA receptors2 (basically the brain's brake system on stress) over time.*
"It's soothing and especially helpful for those who are feeling 'wired and tired' and stressed,"* integrative physician Cindy Tsai, M.D., previously told mbg.
What makes calm+ unique is that it combines this foundational ingredient for long-term stress resilience with faster actors like hemp oil and lavender oil.* You've probably heard about how hemp oil and its phytocannabinoids like CBD can quickly engage relaxation in the body.* They do this by way of the endocannabinoid system, engaging the body's master regulator to calm down3—and fast.* Lavender's impact on stress doesn't get as much attention, but it really should: In neuroimaging studies, the flower's extracts have been shown to interact with key brain receptors in a way that provides calming, anxiousness-reducing benefits4.*
When combined, these ingredients work to deliver a quick sense of calm amid the craziness while helping build a solid foundation of long-term stress resilience. "Taking calm+ daily helps me get through stressful situations—a screaming toddler, a stressful meeting, or a turbulent flight—with a little bit more ease," says mbg's co-founder and co-CEO Colleen Wachob. "[It] has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long."
calm+ can also be taken at any time of day or night. Holistic chef Laura Lea opts to take the supplement before bed, as that's when her mind typically races the most. "After three weeks of consistently using calm+ in the early evenings, I felt less stressed around bedtime, and it's easier for me to shut my brain down," she notes. Reviewer Martha Fischler opts to take hers in the afternoon on days when she knows she has a lot on her plate. "When I do, the supplement helps me approach challenges and obstacles from a more levelheaded place. It helps quiet down my feelings of anxiousness and frustration, freeing me up to make good decisions and get through the day with a positive mood,"* she notes.
All in all, calm+ customer Mark W. writes in his review, "This formula is phenomenal for improving one's response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today's world."*
The takeaway.
The stressors of life aren't going anywhere, but the right tools can help us manage our reactions to them. calm+ is one supplement that's designed to work quickly to do just that.* Learn more about it here.
