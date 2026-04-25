If you're looking to improve the efficiency of your metabolism and markers of metabolic health, following a higher-protein diet is the way to go. This macronutrient revs up thermogenesis while supporting healthy blood sugar levels and muscle mass. Animal proteins (including whey protein supplements) are the most high-quality, bioavailable options there are. But at the end of the day—the best protein is one that works for you (plant or animal) that you enjoy eating.