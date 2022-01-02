The One Skin Care Item This Derm Wants You To Stop Spending So Much Money On

Facial skin care has gotten so complicated of late. Spend enough time on social media or browsing beauty sites and you just might start thinking that unless you’re dropping half a paycheck on your routine, you’re not doing enough. First, this sets up the notion that only those who can afford top shelf will have spectacular skin. (This is, of course, not true! There are solid options at every single price point. There are also overrated products at every price point.).

But second, it also may have you believing that every product category is worth investing the same price range. Not so, says board-certified dermatologist Kavita Mariwalla, M.D., who says that not all products are worth bloated budgets.

Now typically when I get this advice, experts note that face wash is an easy product to save on. Their reasoning? It’s a wash off and typically gets the job done with cheap ingredients. So when Mariwalla shared her overrated item, I was a bit taken aback: She wants you to save money on the oft-expensive face cream.