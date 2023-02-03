This One Product Can Help Your Hair Grow & Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake
When it comes to hair health, collagen gets a lot of airtime, and for good reason. Hair is made up of a protein called keratin, which is composed of amino acids. Collagen peptides are just chains of amino acids. So when taking collagen, you provide your body with more amino acids, therefore supporting keratin production, not to mention scalp health.* The catch? Not all collagen powders are created equal. Are the collagen peptides grass-fed and pasture-raised? Are they hydrolyzed? Does the formula contain clean, effective bonus ingredients, like hyaluronic acid? Does it have a funky aftertaste?
That last point is more important than you think. Sure, collagen supplements boast plenty of full-body benefits, but if you don't enjoy the flavor, you likely won't consume it as often. That's where our beauty & gut collagen+ comes into play: Not only does it help encourage healthy hair growth and smooth, hydrated skin, but the chocolate variety is simply divine.*
Advertisement
Why this collagen takes the cake.
Yes, our formula features 17.7 grams of grass-fed, hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which can help support healthy skin, hair, and nails.* But there's more to this supplement than meets the eye. One scoop of this chocolate powder contains vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, hyaluronic acid, turmeric and broccoli extracts, plus a well-known beauty nutrient: biotin.
Biotin is a powerhouse ingredient in hair vitamins because of its ability to support strong, healthy locks.* Studies have shown that not getting enough biotin can lead to increased hair shedding1. (We should note that lacking biotin is rare in the U.S. population, however.) Over time, this increased hair shedding can result in a lack of volume and fullness. Further, biotin is essential for supporting your scalp and hair health.* (Want to learn more about biotin's benefits for hair? You can read all about it here.)
The aforementioned vitamin C is also crucial to have in collagen supplements, as your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant2.* Vitamin C is able to promote fibroblast production3, buffer against oxidative stress of collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis4, or the pathway in which collagen is made.* Basically: If you are serious about optimizing your collagen production, you need to look for vitamin C on the label.*
As for the chocolate goodness itself, many reviewers have raved about the rich, never-chalky aftertaste. Organic cocoa gives the blend a rich, chocolatey flavor; and instead of relying on added sugar, this mix gets its sweet taste from organic monk fruit, a low-carb source of plant sweetness that's all-natural and blood-sugar-friendly. It's so fudgy, in fact, that one user left a review saying it makes her morning protein smoothie "taste like a chocolate milkshake." Another shopper swears by a scoop of chocolate collagen mixed with oat milk before bed—call it a skin-supporting nightcap.*
Advertisement
A quick collagen shake recipe
If you're interested in starting a regular collagen routine, shakes and smoothies are an easy way to pack in the nutrients. Here's a simple shake that will turn your morning beverage into something that does a little bit more for your body.
Blend the following ingredients:
- 1½ cups milk of choice
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 frozen banana
- 1 tablespoon nut butter of your choice
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
Advertisement
You can always just blend a scoop of collagen protein powder with milk (like the reviewer suggests above), but feel free to go all out with this recipe. The frozen banana adds potassium5, chia seeds add skin-loving omega-3 fatty acids, and nut butter gives you even more protein along with some healthy fats.
The takeaway.
We'll go ahead and assume you don't prefer chalky, artificial chocolate powders. mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ provides a smooth, decadent flavor with science-backed benefits, to boot. While collagen peptides and biotin may encourage healthy hair, the benefits don't stop there, so here's everything you need to know about collagen supplementation (skin and gut benefits included).*
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.