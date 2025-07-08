Advertisement
This Anti-Stress Mineral Is Also A Game Changer For Quality Sleep
I’m willing to bet most people would agree that the experience of wishing for sleep to come, only for it to keep moving further away, is a special kind of agony. Today, I’m sharing some science-backed, expert-approved tips for reducing that lagtime and getting your precious shuteye, so you can spend your energy elsewhere.
A proven way to fall asleep faster
We’ve all had those nights that sleep just doesn’t come as quickly as we’d like. Turns out, one easy-to-get mineral is proven to help. Research highlights several reasons why magnesium can help you fall asleep more easily:
- Magnesium stimulates GABA receptors in the brain, which helps quiet neural activity and promotes relaxation1—crucial for transitioning into sleep.
- Studies show that magnesium status influences the regularity of our internal clocks, helping maintain a healthy circadian rhythm.
- Higher magnesium levels are associated with reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can otherwise delay sleep onset and fragment sleep.
Luckily for us, delicious foods like nuts, seeds, avocados, dark chocolate, bananas, and leafy greens are great sources of magnesium, and a nightly supplement can also be an easy and effective option.
While falling asleep without counting sheep is great, experts say that regularly nodding off in under five minutes may indicate chronic sleep deprivation. A healthy, well-rested person typically takes about 15–20 minutes to fall asleep.
If you find you’re crashing the moment your head hits the pillow, and waking up less than well-rested, try to set a consistent bedtime 30 minutes earlier than your norm and see how your sleep onset adjusts. I’d love to hear if you notice improvements!
