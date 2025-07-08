Skip to Content
This Anti-Stress Mineral Is Also A Game Changer For Quality Sleep

July 08, 2025
July 08, 2025

This article is from our sleep-focused newsletter, Sleep School, where we break down the latest research, expert-backed strategies, and practical tips to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed. For weekly insights delivered straight to your inbox, you can subscribe right here.

I’m willing to bet most people would agree that the experience of wishing for sleep to come, only for it to keep moving further away, is a special kind of agony. Today, I’m sharing some science-backed, expert-approved tips for reducing that lagtime and getting your precious shuteye, so you can spend your energy elsewhere.

A proven way to fall asleep faster

We’ve all had those nights that sleep just doesn’t come as quickly as we’d like. Turns out, one easy-to-get mineral is proven to help. Research highlights several reasons why magnesium can help you fall asleep more easily:

Luckily for us, delicious foods like nuts, seeds, avocados, dark chocolate, bananas, and leafy greens are great sources of magnesium, and a nightly supplement can also be an easy and effective option.

While falling asleep without counting sheep is great, experts say that regularly nodding off in under five minutes may indicate chronic sleep deprivation. A healthy, well-rested person typically takes about 15–20 minutes to fall asleep.

If you find you’re crashing the moment your head hits the pillow, and waking up less than well-rested, try to set a consistent bedtime 30 minutes earlier than your norm and see how your sleep onset adjusts. I’d love to hear if you notice improvements!

