How Your Sleep Position Is Affecting Your Digestion, From Experts

Every night while you're asleep, your body is doing double duty. It's resting, yes, but it's also repairing and replenishing itself so you can wake up feeling refreshed. Supporting your digestive system is one of its main priorities, and your sleep position might play a role in its success.

The question is, is sleeping on your stomach good for digestion, or is it better to snooze belly-up or on your side? Here's what experts have to say.