Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Are Going To Define 2025, According To An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
January 31, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by GPoint Studio / iStock
January 31, 2025

Supplements have never been more prevalent in our daily lives. Many of us wake up excited to add collagen to our coffee or take our multivitamin to support energy. Then, we look forward to winding down at night with magnesium

However, the interest in different types of supplements ebbs and flows with people’s evolving health goals and new supplements are hitting the market what seems like daily. As we head into 2025, here are the supplements that will be more top-of-mind than ever. 

Nootropics for mental well-being

Nootropics refer to ingredients that support brain health and have memory-enhancing capabilities. 

These types of supplements promote short-term goals of staying focused and engaged at work, clearing brain fog and increasing productivity. But there are also products that support longer-term cognitive health. 

The brain undergoes many changes during the aging process that affect memory, decision-making, and neurotransmitter production (like the feel-good hormones serotonin and dopamine). When used consistently, some nootropic supplements keep these processes running smoothly. 

And we see creatine being the nootropic of the year. That’s right, this sports supplement is finally getting some much-deserved attention for its cognitive benefits. 

The brain is able to use creatine as an energy source, and studies show that supplementation improves memory and reasoning skills in folks (especially for vegans and vegetarians and people under a lot of stress). Research shows you just need 5 to 10 grams of creatine a day to support brain health (and muscle health). 

Lion’s mane is another nootropic we expect to become more prevalent in 2025. Research shows that this mushroom extract helps stimulate nerve growth factor1—an important protein involved in maintaining the health of brain cells. It also supports a more positive mood as it influences the production of serotonin and dopamine. 

Looking for a quality nootropic? We rounded up our favorite creatine supplements and brain-supporting blends

Adaptogens for stress support

Surveys show that 43% of adults in the U.S. reported feeling more stressed and anxious in 2024 than they felt the previous year. 

And people are increasingly turning to adaptogens for support. Adaptogens is a term that refers to herbs, roots, and mushrooms that have a physiological response in the body to manage stress and restore balance. 

Ashwagadha is an herb and one of the most revered medicinal plants in Ayurveda. And numerous studies in the last 20 years have consistently shown that supplementation improves stress2 (cortisol levels and perceived stress) and anxiety. And market research shows a significant increase in demand for the supplement in the next 5 years. 

In 2025, we predict that ashwagandha will only become more prevalent as it’s included not only in stress-relieved supplements, but in multivitamins, hormone balance formulas, focus supplements, sleep blends, and even athletic performance supplements. 

We’re also seeing an uptick of functional mocktails that include ashwagandha, which you can read more about here. 

Women’s health supplements are undergoing a transformation  

Women’s supplements are shifting from one-size-fits-all multivitamins to targeted, science-backed formulations tailored to different life stages and specific health concerns, including hormone balance, perimenopause, fertility, probiotic and support, and cognitive function (like those nootropics). 

To address these concerns, we’re likely going to see more supplements with a blend of ingredients.

  • Hormone balance: Aswagandha, inositol, magnesium, chasteberry 
  • Perimenopause: Black cohosh, maca root, omega-3s, and rhodiola
  • Fertility: CoQ10, choline, inositol
  • Probiotics: strains for vaginal health (lactobacillus reuteri and lactobacillus rhamnosus)
  • Cognition: Lion’s mane, rhodiola, citicoline

Awareness of women’s unique needs and health concerns throughout the lifespan is only continuing to grow, and investment in women’s health has risen drastically in the last 5 years.  

And we hope that 2025 brings even more tailed, high-quality supplements that support all aspects of women’s health.  

RELATED READ: The 9 Best Probiotics For Women (For Bloating, Vaginal Health & More) 

The takeaway

As we start 2025, these are the trends we’re seeing among supplement shoppers and in supplement companies. But innovation in the supplement space can happen quickly.

There will surely be several new breakout products throughout the year, and we’re excited to see how things evolve in the coming months. 

