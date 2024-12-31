Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

There Are 2 Main Types Of Cinnamon—When & How To Use Each

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
December 31, 2024
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Pile of cinnamon sticks
Image by ola_p / istockphoto
December 31, 2024

What do coffee beans, peanut butter toast, and roasted sweet potatoes have in common? All three taste even better with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. But before you get heavy-handed with the spice, make sure you pay attention to the variety you're using. Yes—there's more than one type of cinnamon.  

According to functional food and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., the variety of cinnamon you're used to purchasing at the grocery store is called Cassia cinnamon, and the lesser-known version is called Ceylon, or "true," cinnamon. 

What's the difference between the two? 

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

Cassia cinnamon tends to have a more concentrated and intense cinnamon-like flavor, reminiscent of the holiday season or even cinnamon rolls, whereas Ceylon cinnamon is "lighter, brighter, and more citrus-like compared to Cassia," Koya tells mbg. 

If a bottle is not specifically labeled as "Ceylon cinnamon," it's safe to assume Cassia is what you're buying. 

While both kinds of cinnamon contain powerful antioxidants and have been shown to manage healthy blood sugar levels, Cassia cinnamon contains a natural compound called coumarin, which may be harmful to the liver in high doses.

True cinnamon, on the other hand, has only trace amounts of coumarin1 and is, therefore, a better choice for everyday use, says Koya.

When and how to use each one

Because Ceylon cinnamon is safer in bigger doses, Koya recommends "using it in larger quantities more regularly." That includes everyday uses, like adding it to your smoothie, oatmeal, or coffee beans. It's also a better choice for baking projects that require a higher amount of the spice, like these vegan pancakes with warm, cinnamon apples or these breakfast cookies

If you're missing the aromatic, spicy flavor of cinnamon, it's OK to mix the two every now and then—just try to make sure the Ceylon portion outweighs the Cassia portion.

If you don't regularly consume cinnamon and a recipe calls for it, you should be safe to use whatever you have on hand. According to Koya, it's not the cinnamon itself that's harmful; it's the dosage. So try to be aware of how much you're consuming and how often, then you'll be golden.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything
Recipes

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything

Abby Moore

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You
Recipes

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You

Eliza Sullivan

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)
Food Trends

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)

Eliza Sullivan

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking
Functional Food

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking

Andrea Jordan

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes
Recipes

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes

Eliza Sullivan

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal
Recipes

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal

Eliza Sullivan

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers
Recipes

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers

Eliza Sullivan

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods
Recipes

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods

Eliza Sullivan

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything
Recipes

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything

Abby Moore

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You
Recipes

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You

Eliza Sullivan

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)
Food Trends

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)

Eliza Sullivan

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking
Functional Food

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking

Andrea Jordan

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes
Recipes

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes

Eliza Sullivan

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal
Recipes

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal

Eliza Sullivan

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers
Recipes

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers

Eliza Sullivan

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods
Recipes

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods

Eliza Sullivan

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything
Recipes

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything

Abby Moore

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You
Recipes

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You

Eliza Sullivan

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)
Food Trends

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)

Eliza Sullivan

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking
Functional Food

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking

Andrea Jordan

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes
Recipes

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes

Eliza Sullivan

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal
Recipes

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal

Eliza Sullivan

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers
Recipes

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers

Eliza Sullivan

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods
Recipes

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods

Eliza Sullivan

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything
Recipes

13 Delicious Ways To Eat Hummus—Because It Truly Tastes Great With Everything

Abby Moore

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You
Recipes

11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You

Eliza Sullivan

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)
Food Trends

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)

Eliza Sullivan

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking
Functional Food

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking

Andrea Jordan

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes
Recipes

No More Bland Grains: These Two Tasty Quinoa Dishes Are Ready In Minutes

Eliza Sullivan

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal
Recipes

A Fool-Proof Method To Turn Just About Anything Into A Sheet Pan Meal

Eliza Sullivan

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers
Recipes

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers

Eliza Sullivan

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods
Recipes

This Vegan Pesto Salad Combines Some Of Our Fave Blood Sugar Balancing Foods

Eliza Sullivan

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.