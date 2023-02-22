Sleep Experts All Do These 6 Things Before Bed — Do You? 

Many health pros start thinking about winding down the moment they wake up. They do this because the morning hours are prime time to regulate our internal clocks and support a steady sleep-wake cycle. Once the sun goes down, avoiding light as much as possible is the name of the game.

"I have learned to pay a lot of attention to the role that light plays in regulating my circadian rhythm," Ellen Vora, MD writes in her routine. "I make a point of getting actual sunshine into my actual eyeballs as early in the morning as possible, and I wear blue-blocking glasses from sunset until bedtime to block out blue-spectrum light that would otherwise suppress my melatonin and disrupt my circadian rhythm."

Beyond 5-10 minutes of light exposure, a few popular "wind-up" rituals the experts share include taking a cold shower and visualizing how they want the day ahead to go.