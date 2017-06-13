3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health

Several years ago, all of my hopes (and incidentally, my health) came crashing down when I was diagnosed with a parasite (named Entamoeba histolytica). I was exposed to it in Guatemala while I was traveling around the world and was bedridden for six months. Once I recovered, my only focus was to bring my devastated gut environment back to a healthy place.

Fortunately, all that time spent sick and in bed wasn’t for naught because after days, weeks, and months of research, I learned the keys to an optimal and vibrant gut: a balanced microbiome teeming with beneficial bacteria. I discovered that friendly flora—aka probiotics—are absolutely crucial to our digestion, nutrient absorption, metabolism, immune system, and even our emotional state. In fact, I started to understand that probiotics seem to play a role (either directly or indirectly) in nearly every bodily process.

Armed with and impassioned by my newfound knowledge and perspective, I was confident that I had the tools I needed to revamp my lifestyle, nurture my friendly flora, and truly live my healthiest days yet. Here's what I did to heal my gut: