This Sign Could Experience The Most Relationship Difficulty In 2023 — Is It Yours?
A new year is upon us, and depending on your zodiac sign, we all have different things to expect in 2023. According to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out in full here), there are a few signs that will experience some challenges within their relationships but one that can expect difficulties the most. Here's what to know.
This zodiac sign should prepare for challenges on the relationship front in 2023.
Not to scare you, Leos, but according to the twins, 2023 is going to challenge your sign with emotional growth and relationship dynamics. As they explain, old issues around power, trust, and control could arise, and you're going to have to work through them for your relationships to have a chance to thrive.
With Saturn in Pisces starting on March 7, landing in your eighth house of sexuality and permanent bonding, you might be wanting real commitment. But as the twins note, Pluto moving into Aquarius just a couple of weeks later will come as a major curveball.
"Your relationship needs could spin in a totally new direction, thanks to Pluto's preview pass into Aquarius (March 23 to June 11), an evolution that will continue for 21 years," they explain, adding that you'll definitely want to pencil in some important and necessary relationship conversations during this transit.
Interestingly, this summer could bring you some renewed romantic attention, as Venus spends a rare prolonged trip through your sign for four months. But is there such a thing as too many admirers? The short answer is yes. Plus, the twins note, Venus in retrograde under your sign from July 22 to September 3 could unearth a whole host of unresolved relationship issues—including ones with exes.
How Leos can work with this energy.
While this may not be the easiest year for your relationships, Leo, that doesn't mean it all has to be doom and gloom. As the twins explain, those aforementioned issues around power, trust, and control may rear their heads—but sorting through these issues before leaping into binding relationships will save your time, energy, and heart in the long run.
"While you're a mighty force of nature, you can't do other people's emotional work for them," the twins write, adding that instead of micromanaging, "focus on your own interests—cultivate a new hobby, start a podcast, or draft a few chapters of your memoir."
And during Venus retrograde this summer especially, they emphasize the importance of taking things slow. "Confusion may not dissipate until after October 8, so go easy on yourself—and everyone around you," the twins say.
The good news is, where your love life may run up against some difficulty, other areas of your life can thrive this year. Namely, according to the twins, Leo is going to see the most luck on the career and travel front. So if dating and relationships are making you want to bury your head in the sand, consider it an opportunity to focus on your career or take an epic solo vacation.
The takeaway.
Each and every year has something different in store for us depending on our zodiac sign, and for Leos, 2023 is going to highlight a lot of relationship themes. While it might be a bit of a struggle, nothing good ever comes easy—and that includes emotional growth and healthy relationships.
