Not to scare you, Leos, but according to the twins, 2023 is going to challenge your sign with emotional growth and relationship dynamics. As they explain, old issues around power, trust, and control could arise, and you're going to have to work through them for your relationships to have a chance to thrive.

With Saturn in Pisces starting on March 7, landing in your eighth house of sexuality and permanent bonding, you might be wanting real commitment. But as the twins note, Pluto moving into Aquarius just a couple of weeks later will come as a major curveball.

"Your relationship needs could spin in a totally new direction, thanks to Pluto's preview pass into Aquarius (March 23 to June 11), an evolution that will continue for 21 years," they explain, adding that you'll definitely want to pencil in some important and necessary relationship conversations during this transit.

Interestingly, this summer could bring you some renewed romantic attention, as Venus spends a rare prolonged trip through your sign for four months. But is there such a thing as too many admirers? The short answer is yes. Plus, the twins note, Venus in retrograde under your sign from July 22 to September 3 could unearth a whole host of unresolved relationship issues—including ones with exes.