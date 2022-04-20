Symbolized by the bull, Taurus is known for being stubborn and solid, but also grounded and strong. It's also ruled by Venus, the planet love, pleasure, and art, so Taurus placements love all things sensual and beautiful.

Taurus season itself sits in the middle of spring, making it a "fixed" sign. The fixed quality of signs makes them hard-working, dependable, and fans of structure and routine—all true of Taurus.

Overall, you can think of this sign, and the season in general, as concerned with achieving results in a practical and grounded way. And all the while, there's also a focus on slowing down and enjoying the beauty of the process.