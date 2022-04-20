 Skip to content

Spirituality
Sarah Regan
woman with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x Austin Wade / Unsplash

April 20, 2022

It's time to say goodbye to Aries season and hello to Taurus season. As of April 19, we're officially entering the season of the bull, and as such, it's a great time to embrace all things Taurean. Here's what to know about Taurus energy, plus three ways to lean into it over the next four weeks.

What Taurus season is all about.

Symbolized by the bull, Taurus is known for being stubborn and solid, but also grounded and strong. It's also ruled by Venus, the planet love, pleasure, and art, so Taurus placements love all things sensual and beautiful.

Taurus season itself sits in the middle of spring, making it a "fixed" sign. The fixed quality of signs makes them hard-working, dependable, and fans of structure and routine—all true of Taurus.

Overall, you can think of this sign, and the season in general, as concerned with achieving results in a practical and grounded way. And all the while, there's also a focus on slowing down and enjoying the beauty of the process.

3 ways to lean into Taurean energy:

1. Indulge in self-care.

If there's anything Taurus loves, it's a bit of indulgence. This Taurus season, let yourself have all the little luxuries you need to nourish your soul, whether that's a nice, long steep in the bath, your favorite, fancy home-cooked meal, or treating yourself to something you've been wanting to purchase for a while but haven't yet.

Don't know where to start? Check out our list of nearly 40 simple self-care ideas for inspiration.

2. Work on a project.

While you're indulging in all the self-care, don't forget the goals you're working toward, too. Aries season (which also happens to be the start of the astrological year) did a great job of laying foundations for any new ideas or projects you've been working on, and now, Taurus season comes in and asks you to start taking steps forward.

3. Take in the beauty of nature.

And last but not least, thanks to Venus' influence on this sign, Taurus has a deep appreciation for the beauty of the natural world. And with the weather finally getting warmer (at least in the northern hemisphere), that's all the more reason to get out into the open and spend some quality time with Mother Nature.

The bottom line.

Whether you have a lot of Taurus placements in your birth chart or none at all, we'd all be well served to lean into Taurus energy over the next four weeks. So, amp up that self care, get outside, and keep taking steps in whatever it is you're working towards.

