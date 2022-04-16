3 Things Astrologers Really Want You To Know About The Week Ahead

And while the Sun beams in traditional Taurus until May 20, seize any opportunity to reconnect to family and close friends. Dating someone new and promising? This is the perfect time to introduce them to your crew and (hopefully!) get their stamp of approval. Not that you need it, of course. Shared values are the glue that keep people together when the Bull is ruling the skies. What matters is that you and the object of your affection see eye to eye on the important stuff, like personal ethics and lifestyle. Long-term couples should make an effort to sync their schedules—and not just for practicality’s sake. Get some date nights on the calendar, and level up a few of them so that they’re earthy and decadent.