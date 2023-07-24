Berkheimer is a big fan of shibari, or sensual rope tying, particularly for tying the chest and upper body to foster a sense of being held and safe. "The point for me with the sensual role tying and the chest harness is for you to have the feeling of being held, because everything is about a sensation," she explains.

In this way, you're reclaiming the power the rope could have on you in other scenarios, imbuing it with the energy that you want and giving it permission to be on your journey the way you want it. "It's like taking away the power it had and making it our agent for change," she adds.

You can incorporate sensual rope tying into either of the poses above, or any of your favorite poses. You may find it to be particularly helpful in heart openers, to allow you to open your heart while still feeling safe.

