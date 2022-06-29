"People who have synesthesia are called 'synesthetes,'" she notes, adding that the word “synesthesia” comes from the Greek words synth, which means “together,” and ethesia, which means “perception".

As sleep and neurology expert Chris Winter M.D. tells mbg, synesthesia is ultimately the sensory experiencing of a "crossing over" of your senses. "Certain words might elicit something within an individual that really has nothing to do with the word," he says for example, such as someone hearing the word "bounce" and seeing the color yellow in their mind's eye.

"Synesthetes can often 'see' music as colors when they hear it, and 'taste' textures like 'round' or 'pointy' when they eat foods. Another example of synesthesia is seeing the same color every time you see a certain number or hearing sounds with light motion," Mushtaq notes.