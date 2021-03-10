We all have certain scents that remind us of a loved one, take us back to childhood, or transport us to a favorite place. Researchers have long suspected a direct link between our sense of smell and memory, and a new study shines new light on this connection.

In a new paper by Northwestern Medicine, published in the journal Progress of Neurobiology, researchers described for the first time what actually happens in the body when a smell spurs a memory—and unpacked what this reaction means for our mental health.