I work in community outreach, and my job can have unpredictable hours sometimes. One day I might have to be somewhere at 6 a.m., and the next I might be expected to stay at an event until 11 p.m. Even though I don't always have the luxury of a regular sleep schedule, sleep support+ helps me maximize the time in bed I do get. Now, it doesn't bother me much if I need to get some shut-eye at an hour I'm not used to. I'm confident that this product will help me stay asleep and wake up energized the next morning.*