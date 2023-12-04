Advertisement
Don’t Wait To The New Year To Detox — Start Now With These Essential Products*
Detoxification processes occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and never take a holiday off. In fact, detox pathways are typically under even more strain during the holiday season—packed as it is with travel, sweets, and booze. This makes now an important time to support your body's natural detoxification pathways so they can continue to work hard for you.
As for products you can lean on for help, mindbodygreen’s daily detox+ and HigherDose’s Infrared Sauna Blanket are a powerful duo that provide targeted antioxidants, stimulate the sweat session of your dreams, and amp up your circulation.* Together, they support detoxification from almost every angle.
daily detox+ delivers targeted antioxidants to support the liver
The liver is one of the body's main detoxification organs—it converts toxins into waste products, cleanses your blood, and metabolizes a wide range of compounds (like alcohol).
Many detox pathways rely on the work of specific antioxidants. While the body creates some antioxidants internally (with the right building blocks), getting enough antioxidants through nutrients and botanicals is essential.
And that’s where daily detox+ comes in. It provides five vital antioxidants that help the liver filter toxins:
- Glutathione: This vital antioxidant fends off free radicals that stress out cells. daily detox+ delivers Setria® glutathione, which has been clinically shown to raise glutathione levels in the body.*
- N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC): NAC acts as a precursor for internal glutathione production, therefore helping replenish glutathione stores that support the resilience and repair of liver cells and tissue.*
- Milk thistle: This beneficial botanical helps protect the liver and its essential functions by acting on threatening free radicals.*
- Selenium: Selenium is an essential mineral with purifying capabilities that are pivotal for liver and whole-body detoxification.*
- Vitamin C: This vitamin offers more than just immune health benefits, it also helps restore glutathione levels and protect liver (and kidney) function.*
HigherDose’s Infrared Sauna Blanket promotes detoxification via sweat
Infrared saunas have been big in the well-being scene for years. And now the benefits are even more accessible thanks to at-home sauna blankets, like this low-EMF, sleeping-bag-like option from HigherDose.
An industrial-grade, double-sided zipper makes slipping into this blanket a breeze and tucks you cozily inside.
Its far infrared technology directly heats the body (rather than the room like in traditional saunas) with lower temperatures to reach the same great benefits. For example, this blanket heats up to a maximum of 158 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas other saunas may reach 185 degrees Fahrenheit or more. The blanket also contains a combination of magnets, charcoal, and clay, as well as amethyst and tourmaline stones to balance heat levels.
Don’t worry though; it’s still hot enough to get your sweat on. The skin is one of the body’s primary detox organs. Studies show that sweat (whether it’s from exercise or sauna use) can help dispel toxins like BPA1 and heavy metals2.
This rise in body temperature also helps blood circulation—which is an underrated way to support the body’s detoxification processes.
Heat widens blood vessels3 and improves blood flow throughout the body, with arteries carrying oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to tissues, and veins escorting waste-filled blood away (this is also what makes infrared saunas great for recovery post-workout).
The cooling period after a good sauna session4 then expedites your body’s return to a resting state, which then allows for better blood flow to the kidneys—and we know that kidneys act as the filtration system that flushes waste and toxins from your blood by turning it into urine.
It folds well for easy storage and slides nicely into car trunks or back seats if you’re looking to bring the benefits of a sauna to wherever you’re heading.
Just make sure to drink plenty of water before and after the sauna to prevent dehydration.
The supplement & sauna detox protocol you’ve been looking for
The best part? Both of these products can fit seamlessly into your routine this holiday season.
daily detox+ can be taken anytime—with or without food. Some folks choose to leverage the comprehensive detoxifying support of daily detox+ first thing in the morning, while others decide to incorporate it into their afternoon or evening schedules. Either way, it gets to work fast.*
The blanket requires a bit more time, but trust us, it’ll feel like a luxury. Since the heat may take some getting used to, experts suggest starting with 10 minutes and working up to a maximum of 30 to 45 minutes in the sauna at a time (it will shut itself off after an hour). You can use it whenever the mood strikes, but mindbodygreen commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante highly recommends a nighttime session for some added relaxation benefits.
“I used my sauna sessions as a chance to wind down. I'd either pop in my earbuds for a meditation, listen to a podcast, or let myself enjoy the silence after a hectic day,” she notes. “The relaxation I feel when using this blanket is both mental and physical. My muscles feel less tight, and my body is at ease.” (You can read her full review here.)
And right now, you can save 20% on both products. Use code MBG20 during checkout at HigherDose (bringing your blanket’s total down by $140) and code DETOX20 for daily detox+ (and try the product with subscription-level pricing minus the commitment) now through January 31, 2023.
The takeaway
While our bodies have established detox systems, they tend to get a bit sluggish during the holidays. Thankfully, daily detox+ provides your liver with the antioxidants it craves to help eliminate toxins efficiently, and HigherDose’s Infrared Sauna Blanket can help sweat out toxins weighing you down.*
Show yourself (and your body) some love with this detoxifying duo, and snag 20% on each product (with code MBG20 for the blanket and DETOX20 for daily detox+) while you can.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel