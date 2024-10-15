As mentioned, sunflower oil comes in several different forms: high-oleic, mid-oleic, and linoleic. The latter is most commonly found at the grocery store, but it's high-oleic oil that provides the most significant health benefits.





"Oleic type sunflower oil contains nutrients and vitamins, as does standard sunflower oil, but a higher level of oleic acid makes it fit better with healthy eating standards than many other oils," explains Davar. "Additionally, the high-oleic oil qualifies as a high-stability oil without hydrogenation."