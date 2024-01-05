Picture this: You’re out with friends after a long week at the office. On the way there, you told yourself that you were going to have only one drink and then head home, get into your favorite PJ’s, and open a book before dozing off around 10 pm. But once you arrived and got going, that first drink made you feel so good, and it took the edge off just enough for you to give in and have another. And another. You wake up the next morning groggy, with a splitting headache. You had hoped to have a productive morning only to find yourself on the couch until noon. You wished that you stuck with your original plan of having only one drink but once again gave in to the glass. Does this sound familiar?