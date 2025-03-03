As Payami explained, "This is exciting research, as metagenomics is a new, albeit fast-evolving field, and the resources, methods, and tools, while state-of-the-art, are still in development." This study provides a concrete path forward for investigating the link between these specific bacterial imbalances and PD. "We anticipate that in the near future, we will have the tools and the analytic power to…investigate the potential in manipulating the microbiome to prevent, treat, and halt the progression of PD," Payami continued.