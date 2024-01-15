Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Sleep Secret To Improving Your Memory Consolidation, According To Research

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 15, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Rowan Jordan / iStock
January 15, 2024

We all know that sleep serves a number of different functions for our bodies, our minds, and our overall wellbeing. One of those functions is memory consolidation—and according to new research published in the journal Nature1, those memories get consolidated, in part, thanks to our breath. Here's what to know.

Studying sleep, breath & memory

Previous research has shown that sleep affects memory, and further, that slow oscillations and spindles in the brain are what encourages memory retention. So for this study, researchers wanted to better understand the rhythms of those slow oscillations and sleep spindles (both of which occur during stage 2 sleep, or "light sleep," which makes up 50% of our time sleeping).

Over the course of two sessions, they had participants look at 120 different images that were all associated with different words, followed by a ~2 hour nap in a sleep lab.

While they were both looking at images and sleeping, brain activity and breathing rate were monitored. Once they woke up from their respective naps, participants had to try to remember the word associations of the images.

And fascinatingly enough, there was a strong link between breathing and the reactivation of memories, with results indicating that unhealthy breathing could have a negative impact on memory, but vice versa, quality breathing could be beneficial for memory.

Their findings showed that slow oscillations, spindles, and their interactions increase towards the peak of inhalation peaks, and further, that the strength of respiration also plays a role. And given that aging populations are more likely to experience breathing disorders and sleep difficulty, this research could help explain some of the factors at play there, as well.

"Sleep-related breathing disturbances are very common in older adults, with the severity of symptoms accelerating with age. Hence, these breathing-related changes closely parallel developmental changes in the precision of SO-spindle coupling," the study authors write.

What to do about it

Whether you want to improve your memory or simply sleep more soundly at night, making sure you're breathing properly appears to be a big part of the equation.

As study co-author Thomas Schreiner Ph.D. explains in a news release, "Our results show that our breathing and the emergence of characteristic slow oscillation and spindle patterns are linked. That is to say, our breathing influences how memories are consolidated during sleep."

So if you're wondering how to breathe better at night, here are our top tips:

Keep your bedroom around 65°F

The takeaway

Whether you're 25 or 85, we all need quality sleep, and moreover, we need it to retain our most important memories and feel our best. So if there's one aspect of sleep to make sure you're getting right, it's that you can breathe comfortably, deeply, and easily through your nose all night long.

More On This Topic

Found: 3 Science-Backed Ways To Biohack Your Happiness
Mental Health

Found: 3 Science-Backed Ways To Biohack Your Happiness

Jason Wachob

Other People's Emotions Are Contagious: How To Keep Them From Making You Sick
Mental Health

Other People's Emotions Are Contagious: How To Keep Them From Making You Sick

Julia Guerra

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Is The One Smoothie I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Is The One Smoothie I Swear By

Jamie Morea

Collagen Production Drops During Menopause — How To Keep Skin Supple
Women's Health

Collagen Production Drops During Menopause — How To Keep Skin Supple

Alexandra Engler

The One Thing That Reset My Sleep After Years Of An Irregular Schedule
Integrative Health

The One Thing That Reset My Sleep After Years Of An Irregular Schedule

Elizabeth “Liz” Shannon

Gum Health Could Be Tied To Dementia Risk: A Dentist Shares How To Improve Yours
Integrative Health

Gum Health Could Be Tied To Dementia Risk: A Dentist Shares How To Improve Yours

Meghna Dassani, DMD

The Absolute Best Exercise You Can Do For Brain Health, Per A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

The Absolute Best Exercise You Can Do For Brain Health, Per A Neuroscientist

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This Is The Optimal Cold Plunge Temp For Women (Yes, It's Different)
Women's Health

This Is The Optimal Cold Plunge Temp For Women (Yes, It's Different)

Hannah Frye

I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

