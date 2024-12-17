Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Research Shows 3 Factors That Age The Brain Faster

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 17, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Olga Moreira / Stocksy
December 17, 2024

Neurological conditions like dementia (which include Alzheimer's disease) are on the rise. While various factors contribute to a diagnosis, certain lifestyle considerations put folks at a greater risk of memory loss and brain aging than others. 

Researchers at the University of Oxford identified the three lifestyle factors tied to faster aging1 and cognitive decline. Here's what they found. 

About the study

In this study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers looked at the brain scans of around 40,000 people over age 45 that are part of the UK Biobank database. 

Their main area of interest was how lifestyle and genetic factors impact very specific areas of the brain that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of aging and Alzheimer's disease. 

  • Lifestyle is considered a modifiable risk factor—because habits and choices can be changed at any point in a way that either increases or decreases the likelihood of developing a disease. 
  • Genetic factors are typically considered non-modifiable (although sometimes lifestyle habits influence whether or not a gene turns on).  

The 3 biggest risk factors of faster brain aging

Overall, the analysis showed that three things in particular drove faster and earlier degeneration of these brain regions: diabetes, traffic-related air pollution, and alcohol intake frequency. 

Now, all three of these are well-established risk factors for diabetes. 

  • Diabetes: Past research shows that having Type 2 diabetes2 can increase the risk of dementia by 60%. 
  • Air pollution: While we can't always control the amount of air pollution we're exposed to daily, it is something that societally, we can work to reduce. Emerging data shows that exposure to pollution3 over time does raise dementia risk. 
  • Alcohol frequency: Drinking (especially too much) has detrimental effects on the brain. A 2023 study published in the journal JAMA Open Network that included over 3 million people in Korea found that sustained heavy drinking increased the risk of dementia by 8%3. Conversely, limiting alcohol consumption was linked to an 8% lower risk. 

The difference with this study was the reason behind why these factors are so dangerous for brain health—they target the brain's weak spots. 

The other modifiable factors

Other modifiable categories the researchers looked at included blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, smoking, depressive mood, inflammation, hearing, sleep, social patterns and relationships, diet, physical activity, and education status. 

What role does genetics play?

We'd be remiss to leave out mention of some of the genetic findings (even though the methods and results of this testing are most useful in research settings—not for individuals). 

Researchers found that certain genes that code for immune and inflammatory responses may influence poor brain aging. These genetic factors are also connected to some of the modifiable factors.

So, lifestyle may also help you overcome some genetic predispositions to early brain aging. 

How to protect your brain & prevent dement

Based on these study findings, we've rounded up our most actionable recommendations to protect the most vulnerable parts of your brain (and counter the top three risk factors):

  1. Bump up your fiber intake: Fiber is a nondigestible carbohydrate that can help stabilize and lower blood sugar levels. People who eat high-fiber diets are less likely to have Type 2 diabetes. Only 5% of adults4 in the U.S. get the fiber they need daily. For women, you want your fiber intake between 21 and 28 grams a day, and men should shoot for 30-38 grams. Incorporate more fibrous foods—like lentils, beans, avocados, chia seeds, and other fruits and vegetables. Here are seven easy swaps you can make to seriously increase your fiber intake
  2. Invest in an air purifier: You can't control the air pollution where you live, but you can help keep the air circulating in your home as clean as possible. And that's where an air purifier comes in. Look for HEPA filter-based purifiers to best remove particles from the air. We narrowed down the best air purifiers for poor air quality here
  3. Limit your alcohol intake: Alcohol is considered a toxin, and the brain is especially prone to its damage. You don't have to completely go sober if you don't want to. But mindfully consuming alcohol by reserving a drink for special occasions and drinking less when you do indulge can really reduce your intake while still letting you enjoy the social benefits of drinking. 
  4. Get more neuronutrients: Neuronutrients refer to specific compounds that offer some brain-boosting benefits. You can get some through foods or spices (think omega-3s from fatty fish or curcumin from turmeric) or even supplements. Citicoline is a compound found in many supplements, and studies show that it improves both memory and behavior in those with Alzheimer's disease (and Parkinson's disease) and in people recovering from strokes or aneurysms experiencing cognitive deficits. Here are our favorite expert-vetted supplements for cognition.

The takeaway 

We know that lifestyle choices and things you're exposed to daily can accelerate brain aging and increase your chances of developing dementia.

It's important to note that not all cases of dementia can be prevented through lifestyle choices alone. But adopting healthy habits can certainly offer a lot of protection and help you build your "brain bank" in case something does go wrong.

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

