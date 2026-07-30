Research Shows Collagen Supplements May Help Support These Overlooked Aging Pathways
During my time at mindbodygreen, I have written well over 1,000 articles. I would wager about 60-70 percent discuss collagen in some capacity. So a rough estimate would put me at about 650 posts about collagen. And that's just my time here—it doesn't even account for the years I spent as a beauty editor elsewhere.
This is to say: I know a lot about collagen. I know a lot about collagen production. I know a lot about what makes natural collagen levels plummet. I know a lot about what makes collagen production ramp up. I know a lot about what you can do to support your own collagen, either by protecting what you have or encouraging its production.
And I know a lot about collagen supplementation. For years I've written about the studies that show taking collagen supplements may support your skin's natural collagen production and thereby reduce wrinkles, improve hydration, and smooth texture. It's a clean, compelling story: Take collagen, produce collagen. And don't worry, it's not wrong. I'm not here to debunk that.
But according to a scientific review, it's also incomplete. Out of the hundreds of stories I've written about collagen, this just might be the most interesting.
But first: What are collagen supplements?
About the study
Researchers now think collagen peptides may be doing something far more sophisticated inside your body than simply prompting your skin to make more collagen.
The review, published in the journal Molecules, points to a set of deeper biological mechanisms—including ones tied to how your cells generate energy and clean up cellular waste. That could reframe collagen as a genuine skin longevity tool, not just a some "anti-wrinkle" supplement that it's been pigeonholed.
The team searched three major research databases and analyzed a decade's worth of literature on collagen peptides, skin aging, and the molecular mechanisms connecting the two.
A review study like this one doesn't run new experiments. Instead, it synthesizes existing research to identify patterns, gaps, and overlooked findings.
In this case, the researchers found that the field has been thinking too narrowly. Most studies have focused on a handful of well-known signaling pathways, the review argues, and in doing so have missed a more complete picture of how collagen peptides actually work.
What the research found
The review identifies five key ways collagen peptides may help slow skin aging, and only one of them is the collagen-production story you already know.
- Removing free radicals: Collagen peptides help neutralize reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are unstable molecules that damage skin cells and accelerate aging when they accumulate. Think of ROS as cellular exhaust; collagen peptides may help clear it
- Calming inflammation: Chronic, low-grade inflammation is one of the primary drivers of skin aging. The review found evidence that collagen peptides can help inhibit this inflammatory process
- Protecting the skin's structural matrix: The extracellular matrix, or the scaffolding that gives skin its firmness and bounce, breaks down as we age. Collagen peptides appear to help slow that breakdown while also supporting new matrix production
- Reducing pigmentation: The review found evidence that collagen peptides may help inhibit melanin deposition, which contributes to uneven skin tone and age spots
- Activating lysosomes and mitochondria: This is the headline finding. The researchers highlight these two cellular structures as potentially the most important organelles in how collagen peptides fight skin aging—and they argue this area has been significantly underexplored
Why lysosomes and mitochondria matter for your skin
You may know mitochondria as the cell's power generators (say it with me: "Mitochondria are the powerhouse of your cells!" I just know your freshman biology teacher is beaming right now.) They produce the energy your cells need to function, repair, and renew.
As skin ages, mitochondrial function declines, and with it, the skin's ability to regenerate. The review suggests collagen peptides may help support mitochondrial activity, essentially helping your skin cells stay more energized and functional over time. It's worth noting that mitochondrial health and skin regeneration is an emerging area of research with significant implications for how we think about skin longevity.
Lysosomes are less talked about but equally important. They act as the cell's cleanup crew, breaking down and recycling damaged proteins and cellular debris.
When lysosomal function falters—which, bummer, also happens with age—that waste accumulates, contributing to the kind of cellular dysfunction that shows up on your skin. The review highlights lysosomal activation as a key mechanism through which collagen peptides may help keep skin cells running cleanly.
The researchers note that many natural antioxidant compounds have already been shown to support skin aging by targeting these same organelles, which makes the case for collagen peptides' role here even more compelling.
Putting this into practice
The review doesn't recommend a specific product or dose, but the takeaway for anyone already taking collagen, or considering it, is clear: quality matters more than quantity.
As noted, collagen peptides are short chains of amino acids derived from the hydrolysis of collagen, and the review notes that their functional activity depends on their bioavailability—meaning how well they're absorbed and how effectively they reach target tissues.
This is one of the areas the researchers flag as still needing more research, but it underscores why choosing a high-quality collagen supplement from a reputable brand is worth prioritizing over simply reaching for the cheapest option.
If you're looking for a collagen supplement built for skin health specifically, look for one that's third-party tested, uses hydrolyzed collagen peptides (which are more bioavailable than intact collagen), and ideally pairs collagen with complementary antioxidants like vitamin C and E, which, per this review, may work synergistically to support the same cellular pathways.
RELATED READ: This Is What Happens If You Take Collagen Every Day
The takeaway
Collagen supplements have earned their place in the skin health conversation. I have written about 650+ articles to prove it.
This review suggests the reason why runs deeper than most of us realized, myself included. Beyond supporting collagen production, collagen peptides may be working at the level of your cells' energy systems and cleanup processes, two of the most fundamental drivers of how skin ages.
And that puts collagen squarely at the center of skin longevity conversation.