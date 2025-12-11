“Skin is the part of the body everyone can see, but it’s also one of the most revealing mirrors of the aging process. The face becomes the dashboard indicator of internal aging rate,” says Harvard-trained, board-certified physician, Anant Vinjamoori, M.D., a pioneer in the regenerative medicine and longevity sciences. “Plus, skin health has behavioral leverage. People who feel better about how they look tend to stay engaged with longer-term health behaviors. It creates adherence, and adherence creates compounding results.”