Is This The Most Important (& Underrated) Part Of Skin Regeneration?
I've noticed something in the past few years: My skin doesn't quite bounce back the way it used to. A sleepless night shows up on my face for days instead of hours. The fine lines across my forehead and around my eyes etch in deeper and don’t seem to budge. A dark spot takes eternity to fade—if it does at all. And that overall "glow" I used to take for granted? It requires a lot more effort to maintain.
Most folks in the beauty industry would have you believe the answer lies in more exfoliation or a new serum, but the real story is happening much deeper—at the cellular level.
At the 2026 Revitalize summit, Saranya Wyles, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Regenerative Dermatology & Skin Longevity Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, explained that a key driver of these changes is actually mitochondrial health.
If “mitochondria” is a word you haven't heard since freshman year biology, allow me to explain.
Skin regeneration starts here
When we talk about skin regeneration, we're usually talking about cell turnover—the process by which old skin cells shed and new ones take their place. This cycle is continuously happening, Wyles notes.
“Every 30 days we have new skin. So because of that active regenerative capacity, it’s a metabolically active organ,” explains Wyles. All that regeneration requires a significant amount of energy, “so mitochondrial health becomes really, really important for the skin. Mitochondria is your skin's battery.”
Mitochondria are the tiny organelles inside your cells responsible for producing adenosine triphosphate, or ATP—the molecule that fuels virtually every cellular function. Think of it as your body's energy currency. It powers everything your skin cells need to do: repair damage, produce collagen, regenerate. Without adequate ATP, your skin cells run out of their energy budget and can't do their jobs effectively.
Research supports this1: The skin is a high-turnover organ, and its constant renewal depends on the rapid proliferation of its progenitor cells. The energy requirement for these metabolically active cells is met by mitochondrial respiration.
In other words, no energy means no repair. And that's where things start to show up on your face.
What mitochondria actually do for your skin
So what exactly are these cellular powerhouses doing for your complexion? More than you might think.
Powering cell turnover and repair
Your skin cells—particularly keratinocytes (what we’re thinking of when we think of classic “skin cells”) in the epidermis—need ATP to divide, migrate, and replace damaged cells. When mitochondrial function is strong, this process happens efficiently. When it's compromised, cell turnover slows, and you start to notice dullness, uneven texture, and slower healing.
In fact, research shows2 that energy homeostasis and mitochondrial integrity are critical for wound healing. One study found that overexpression of a protein involved in ATP transport actually accelerated the healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds in aged skin.
Supporting collagen and structural integrity
Fibroblasts—the cells in your dermis responsible for producing collagen and elastin—are metabolically demanding. They need a steady supply of ATP to synthesize the structural proteins that keep skin firm and bouncy.
When energy production declines, so does your skin's ability to maintain its architecture. Collagen and elastin production declines as a result. This is one reason why skin starts to lose its "snap" with age.
Managing oxidative stress
Here's where it gets a bit complicated: Mitochondria produce energy, but they also produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) as a byproduct. In small amounts, ROS serve important signaling functions. But when they accumulate faster than your antioxidant systems can neutralize them, they cause oxidative damage to cells, proteins, and DNA3.
Oxidative damage caused by mitochondrial ROS production is the molecular basis of multiple pathophysiological conditions, including aging itself.
But mitochondria aren’t just the source of this stress—they’re also central to controlling it. They house their own antioxidant defense systems, including enzymes like superoxide dismutase and glutathione, which work to neutralize excess ROS right at the source. They also help regulate what’s known as redox balance, essentially keeping oxidative activity within a range that’s useful rather than harmful.
Why mitochondrial function declines (& what that looks like on skin)
So collagen, elastin, and skin cell production slows due to mitochondrial decline. But why do the mitochondria decline in the first place? A few reasons.
Natural aging:
Mitochondrial function naturally declines with age. Research has observed a decrease in mitochondrial respiration and ATP production with donor age, corresponding to what scientists call the "mitochondrial theory of aging."
Environmental stressors:
UV radiation, pollution, poor sleep, and chronic stress all take a toll on mitochondrial health4. Deletions and other aberrations in mitochondrial DNA are frequent in photo-aged skin and skin cancer lesions.
What mitochondrial decline looks like:
When mitochondrial function declines, you might notice:
- Dullness and loss of radiance
- Slower wound healing
- Loss of firmness and "bounce"
- Increased sensitivity
- More pronounced fine lines
So if mitochondrial health is so foundational—and yet starts to decline with age—the next logical question is: Can you actually support it or help slow this decline?
How to support mitochondrial health for better skin regeneration
There are things you can do to support your skin's cellular energy—and it's actually much simpler than you're probably imagining.
Protect your energy
UV radiation is one of the biggest threats to mitochondrial health. It damages mitochondrial DNA and accelerates the decline in energy production.
Use a broad-spectrum SPF daily, avoid peak sun hours when possible, and consider antioxidant-rich products that help neutralize free radicals before they can damage mitochondria.
Align with your circadian rhythm
Your skin's repair processes are most active at night, so supporting your circadian rhythm supports your skin's natural regeneration.
- Get morning light exposure to help set your internal clock
- Keep a consistent sleep schedule—research shows sleep regularity is one of the most important predictors of long-term health
- Protect your light environment at night by reducing blue light exposure
Related read: Just a long list of tips that support your skin & sleep quality at the same time
Be strategic with skin stress
Overdoing it with skin care (too many active ingredients, excessive exfoliation, etc.) can stress the skin, increase inflammation, and lead to oxidative damage. However, controlled stress—think: retinoids, lasers, ultrasound therapy—can stimulate repair pathways.
It’s just important to remember that more isn't always better.
Build in recovery time between active treatments, and pay attention to how your skin responds. If it's constantly irritated or sensitized, you may be overwhelming its repair capacity.
Consider targeted tools
Some technologies can directly support mitochondrial function:
- Red light therapy (photobiomodulation): Research shows5 that red and near-infrared light can support mitochondrial health, increasing ATP synthesis, and contribute to cellular regenerative pathways. Additional research6 confirms that photobiomodulation has anti-inflammatory effects, and studies on stem cells7 show it can modulate cellular regenerative responses.
- Microcurrent devices: These tools emit low-level electrical currents that can stimulate ATP production. While research on at-home microcurrent devices is limited, what’s available does suggest that these tools can improve skin structure and appearance.
Ready to test these out? Here are the best red light therapy masks and microcurrent tools according to mindbodygreen’s editorial staff
Support from within
Your mitochondria need the right raw materials to function optimally:
- CoQ10: Your cells need CoQ10 to produce energy. Research shows8 that age-dependent loss of mitochondrial function in human epidermis can be reversed by administering ubiquinol (the active form of CoQ10). Using it topically can help give your skin cells a boost in their natural levels.
- Polyphenols: Found in foods like berries, green tea, cocoa, and colorful vegetables, polyphenols have been shown to support mitochondrial function by reducing oxidative stress and improving cellular signaling pathways involved in energy production. Some research also suggests they may enhance mitochondrial biogenesis, meaning your body can create more of these energy-producing units over time.
- Astaxanthin: This carotenoid has been studied for its ability to protect mitochondria from oxidative damage. Clinical research has shown that supplementation can improve skin elasticity, hydration, and the appearance of fine lines, likely due in part to its role in preserving cellular energy and reducing inflammation.
Related read: How to unlock longevity & support mitochondrial health according to the world’s foremost expert on the mitochondria
The takeaway
Mitochondria power everything your skin does—from regeneration to repair to resilience. When they’re supported, your skin has the capacity to function the way it’s designed to. When they’re not, even the best products can only go so far.
Shift your focus from just what you’re putting on your skin to how you’re supporting it at the cellular level. That’s where meaningful, long-term change actually begins.
8 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32518230/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37211200/
- https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/9/4642
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28750850/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28070154/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28748217/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32013851/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30254763/