I've noticed something in the past few years: My skin doesn't quite bounce back the way it used to. A sleepless night shows up on my face for days instead of hours. The fine lines across my forehead and around my eyes etch in deeper and don’t seem to budge. A dark spot takes eternity to fade—if it does at all. And that overall "glow" I used to take for granted? It requires a lot more effort to maintain.