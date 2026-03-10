Just A Long List Of Low-Maintenance Tips To Improve Your Skin & Sleep At The Same Time
There I am, having just crawled into bed after a long day as a working mom, and I start to scroll. Poor form, I know. I am well aware I’m not supposed to bring my phone into the bedroom, and I’m certainly not supposed to get sucked into the never-ending vortex of 30-second videos. But none of us have perfect habits all of the time, and after a hectic day I just wanted some time by myself to zone out.
That’s when I become inundated with “the shed” videos, which you might’ve seen on your own feed. In these videos, people show the very intense overnight beauty routine that they “shed” come morning, revealing a refreshed and glowing complexion. (They’re almost always in their 20s, I might add, which may contribute to said youthful glow.) I immediately thought about the simple 3-step skin care routine I had just completed.
I get a lot of questions about this “trend.” Despite having a full Rolodex of dermatologists to reach out to, I don’t need to email a single one to know what they’d tell me: You don’t need to be doing all that. You can if you want to, but if you don’t have time or energy—don’t bother.
So if you’re like me, and you’d rather do some low-lift, holistic nighttime practices that still deliver results come morning, this list is for you. You don’t have to do them all, just pick the ones that sound nice. The whole point of this list is to find a routine that’s easy and enjoyable. Sleep easy!
Be consistent with your bedtime
Your skin—and the rest of your body—likes rhythm. One 2024 study, published in the journal Sleep1, analyzing sleep habits found that the most important predictor of long-term health wasn’t just sleep duration or even sleep quality, it was sleep regularity.
Going to bed at roughly the same time each night helps reinforce your circadian rhythm, which governs everything from hormone production to overnight cellular repair. When that rhythm is steady, your body is better able to move through the deeper stages of sleep where the real restoration happens.
Those deeper sleep cycles are when growth hormone is released and when the skin shifts into repair mode, supporting collagen production and barrier recovery.
You don’t need to be militant about it, but aiming for a predictable window each night will improve how rested your face looks the next morning.
Turn off blue light on your screens past 9 p.m.
You know this, I know this, but blue light from screens is bad for sleep. Blue light suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals to your body that it’s time to wind down. When melatonin release is delayed, sleep tends to become lighter and more fragmented.
Not only does this have a downstream effect on skin appearance, but it can actually get in the way of skin repair. Melatonin isn’t just the “sleep hormone”—research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences shows it actually helps repair skin cells and reduce inflammation.
If fully unplugging isn’t realistic (I did just confess to late-night scrolling after all), switching devices to night mode or blue-light filtering settings can help. It’s a small adjustment that makes it easier for your brain to transition into sleep mode, which means a better shot at waking up looking rested rather than puffy and fatigued.
At the very least, wash & hydrate your face
You do not need a multi-step nighttime routine. Relieve yourself the burden of needing to layer on every serum under the sun. Most nights, all I have the energy to do is a simple wash (I only splash my face with water since I’m not wearing any makeup, but if you are, use a gentle cleanser) and then I apply a moisturizer.
As a beauty editor for 10+ years who has spoken to many, many dermatologists about the topic, this is all you really need to do.
Here’s why: Cleansing removes sunscreen, makeup, pollution, and excess oil that build up throughout the day. Leaving those on overnight can contribute to congestion, dullness, and irritation. And in the long term, it can even lead to premature aging thanks to free radical damage and inflammation.
Follow it with a simple hydrating product—something with ingredients like plant butters, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, fatty acids, or ceramides. Overnight, the skin naturally loses water through a process called transepidermal water loss, so giving it a hydration boost before bed helps maintain a smoother, more plump appearance by morning.
Bonus points if you can use an oil to help trap in moisture
Hydrating products draw water into the skin, but occlusives help keep it there. Oils or salves form a light seal on the skin’s surface, slowing overnight moisture loss. In the winter, when our home is extra dry thanks to the radiator, I try to remember to apply an oil as my last step.
Any plant oil that works for your skin will do. Jojoba oil is structurally similar to the skin’s natural sebum, which is why it tends to absorb easily without feeling heavy. Rosehip oil is another favorite, naturally rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin A compounds that support skin repair. Or you can keep it simple with squalane, a lightweight oil that helps reinforce the skin barrier. Of course, blends are also an easy way to get multiple benefits in one bottle.
You don’t need to “slug” your entire face (unless you enjoy that approach!). Even a light layer as your last step of your routine can help lock in hydration so you wake up with softer, more comfortable skin.
Take things up a notch with one of these nighttime repairing ingredients
Night is when the skin does much of its repair work, which makes it an ideal time to apply targeted ingredients. If you are someone who is serious about seeing a difference in your skin, it is in your best interest to use a nighttime-specific serum that can optimize your body’s rejuvenation pathways.
For best results, find yourself a well-formulated, water-based option using one of the following ingredients. Use it after washing your face. Serums work best on clean skin so they can penetrate to deeper layers of the epidermis.
- Retinoids help stimulate collagen production and speed up cell turnover.
- Peptides support skin structure and signal repair pathways.
- Gentle exfoliating acids like AHAs can smooth texture and brighten tone over time.
- Antioxidants (CoQ10, vitamin C, niacinamide, glutathione, just to name a few) help fight free radical damage accumulated during the day.
Remember: If all you have energy for is the two-step wash and moisturize routine I mentioned above, all good. This is just a suggestion for people who want something more enhanced. And while consistency is important, don’t feel you need to commit to a perfect routine every single night. Using one of the above even just a few days a week will make a difference.
Massage your skin for a few minutes during your routine
Anytime you toss around the word “massage,” folks automatically think "indulgence." And while that might be true for the kind you get at a spa, giving yourself a simple facial massage while you do your skin care routine is actually a pretty low-lift way to maximize on results.
One study published in the journal PLoS One found that regular facial massage improved circulation to the face, resulting in improved skin appearance and even reduced wrinkle severity. This makes sense as increased blood flow means the skin is being supplied with the nutrients it needs to repair damage, build collagen, and fight inflammation.
Plus, it just feels good. And regardless of aesthetic outcomes, isn’t that just enough of a reason to give it a go every once in a while?
Try a full-coverage, blackout eye mask
In my opinion, some of the most fascinating (and alarming!) research around sleep has to do with both light and noise pollution. Studies show that even low levels of ambient light—like streetlights through the window or electronics glowing in the room—can interfere with melatonin production and keep the body in a lighter stage of sleep. Over time, that disruption can affect everything from metabolic to cardiovascular health.
Because of this, I decided to try a really good full-coverage blackout eye mask—the kind that looks like a big, plush blindfold and sits snuggly around your eyes. It has transformed my sleep.
The mask I use (the Drowsy Silk Sleep Eye Mask) is made of soft silk that protects the skin around the delicate eye area. It’s clinically shown to improve skin hydration, reduce dark circles, and smooth fine lines.
Use a silk or satin pillowcase
Your face and hair touch your pillowcase for multiple hours a night, every night. That's a lot of contact; arguably more than anything else. That's why silk pillowcases have become so very popular for beauty-minded folk: They provide the best environment for your beauty sleep.
While sleeping on fabrics like cotton or linen certainly isn't going to ruin your skin or hair, they're not the best fabrics for them either. Cotton or linen are porous and therefore rougher fabrics. For hair, this means the fabric can snag and pull at hairs, trigger physical damage, lift up the cuticle, and cause frizz. This is especially problematic for those with curly hair, which is already prone to all of these issues.
For skin, this means the fabrics more readily absorb sebum, bacteria, and even your precious skin care products (silk and satin, on the other hand, are more repellent fabrics). But the benefits of silk don't stop there: They are hypoallergenic, antimicrobial2, moisture-wicking, and breathable.
Stretch your neck & shoulders
Many of us carry a surprising amount of tension in the neck and shoulders, especially after a day spent looking down at laptops and phones. That tension can linger into sleep, sometimes leading to stiffness or headaches the next morning.
It can also influence the muscles in your face, particularly the jaw, which can contribute to a heavier-looking lower third. Chronic tension in the neck and jaw can keep facial muscles in a subtly clenched state, which pulls the muscles, fascia, and dermis down—ultimately altering facial structure over time, leading to a hollow or sunken appearance.
A few gentle stretches before bed can help release that built-up tightness. Loosening those muscles also encourages relaxation, which helps your body shift more easily into rest mode.
Practice 10 minutes of meditation
Short meditation sessions can calm the nervous system and reduce the stress signals that keep the body alert. When stress hormones like cortisol remain elevated late at night, it can make falling asleep—and staying asleep—more difficult.
Elevated cortisol levels also lead to collagen decline and wrinkle formation. Research shows that the stress associated with poor sleep can deepen lines, with one study even showing that sleeping four hours a night was associated with two-times as many wrinkles3 as those who slept for the full eight.
Interestingly, meditation and other mind-body practices that allow the body to relax are associated with improved skin barrier function and repair4, according to a preliminary study published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine4.
In addition, an overview published in the journal Dermatology Practical & Conceptual stated that while more research is needed on the topic, meditation shows promise as a way to alleviate some of the symptoms associated with certain skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis. The researchers also stated that since the practice is associated with improved quality of life overall, there’s really no reason not to do it for skin too.
The takeaway
You don’t need a complicated overnight routine to wake up looking refreshed. In fact, the habits that make the biggest difference are often the least glamorous ones: sleeping on a consistent schedule, keeping your skin hydrated, minimizing light at night, and giving your body a chance to relax before bed. These small rituals support the biological processes that already happen while you sleep, from cellular repair to collagen production.
If the viral “shed” routine looks fun, by all means enjoy it. But for most of us—especially those balancing work, family, and everything else life throws our way—a few thoughtful, low-maintenance habits will do just fine. Pick the ones that feel realistic, make them part of your nightly wind-down, and let your body do the rest.