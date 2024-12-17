Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Research Says Vitamin B12 Deficiency Is Linked With Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 17, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
December 17, 2024

It's no secret that our bodies require a host of different vitamins and minerals to function at their best. One of those essential vitamins is B12—and when you aren't getting enough of it, you might feel anywhere from irritable to exhausted.

And according to a study published in the journal Endocrine, Metabolic & Immune Disorders - Drug Targets, a B12 deficiency could be linked with autoimmune thyroid diseases (AITD) as well. Here's what the researchers found.

Understanding the connection between vitamin B12 and autoimmune thyroid diseases

For this research, the study authors point out that AITDs are the most prevalent organ-specific autoimmune disorders. And given that vitamin B12 plays a critical role in proper functioning of the immune system, they wanted to look closer at the correlation between vitamin B12 deficiency and AITD.

In an observational study of 306 people, the participants were divided between those who were and were not deficient in B12, as well as those who had an AITD and those who did not.

Upon the researcher's analysis of the data, they observed that patients with AITDs had "significantly lower" levels of vitamin B12 compared to those without. Further, those who were deficient in B12 also had significantly higher mean values of anti-TPO.

TPO, or thyroid peroxidase, is an enzyme normally found in the thyroid gland. With TPO antibodies, the body has a harder time keeping the thyroid functioning optimally.

"The vitamin B12 level correlates significantly to AITD," the study authors conclude, adding, "The concentration of vitamin B12 should therefore be determined in patients with autoimmune thyroiditis as a diagnostic test with high sensitivity and good specificity."

What to do about it

These results highlight the importance of having sufficient B12 levels to keep your body running smoothly.

And while vitamin B12 is high in foods like beef, organ meats, seafood, and eggs, it can still be difficult to make sure you're getting enough—especially if you're vegan or vegetarian!

To that end, finding a quality multivitamin supplement loaded with B12 is never a bad idea. (Check out our favorites here.) You can also look for supplements that support methylation, a biochemical process on the cellular level that plays a role in detoxification, cardiovascular and neurological health, energy production, and more.

In fact, it's methylation that makes it possible for the production of certain bioactive vitamins (like B12) to actually benefit the body.

The takeaway

Getting adequate amounts of B12 is essential for converting food to energy and even forming red blood cells and DNA.

Without enough, not only will our energy suffer, but according to this research, it could impact your thyroid and risk for autoimmune thyroid diseases as well.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.