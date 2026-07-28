Stress, Sleep & Workload Could Be Fueling Your Neck & Back Pain
If you've ever ended a workday rubbing your neck, stretching your shoulders, or standing up because your lower back suddenly feels stiff, you're not alone. Most of us assume we know the culprit. We blame our laptop, our chair, or the fact that we've been slouching since 9 a.m. So we raise our monitor, buy a standing desk, or remind ourselves to sit up straighter.
But this new research suggests your desk might not deserve all the blame.
A new study1 suggests that some of the biggest drivers of office-related neck and back pain may have less to do with how you're sitting and more to do with what's happening outside your muscles altogether. Think poor sleep, chronic stress, heavy workloads, and feeling like you have little control over your workday.
Looking beyond posture to understand office-related pain
To better understand why office workers develop musculoskeletal pain, researchers analyzed data from 810 office workers collected across four previous studies. Rather than looking at one or two risk factors, they fed dozens of variables into several artificial intelligence models, including information about workstation setup, physical habits, body size, work demands, stress, sleep, and organizational factors.
The goal wasn't simply to predict whether someone would develop pain. It was to figure out which combination of factors mattered most for different parts of the body.
The strongest-performing AI models revealed something traditional ergonomic checklists often miss: neck pain, shoulder pain, lower back pain, and hip pain don't all develop for the same reasons. Each body region had its own unique risk profile, with physical, psychological, and workplace factors interacting in surprisingly complex ways.
Poor sleep consistently ranked among the biggest predictors
One finding stood out across several body regions. Sleep.
Hours of sleep ranked among the strongest predictors of neck pain, lower back pain, and hip pain, alongside more familiar ergonomic factors.
That makes sense, as sleep is when much of your body's recovery happens. Poor sleep has been linked to greater pain sensitivity, slower tissue repair, and heightened inflammation. After several nights of inadequate sleep, the same desk setup that normally feels fine may suddenly leave your neck and back feeling much more uncomfortable.
Stress & workload matter just as much as your chair
The study also challenged another common assumption: office pain isn't purely mechanical.
For neck pain, factors like role clarity, work pace, stress, and job demands ranked alongside physical factors as important predictors. The models consistently showed that psychosocial and organizational factors contributed meaningfully to musculoskeletal pain.
If you've ever noticed your shoulders creeping toward your ears during a stressful week, you've experienced this firsthand. Stress changes how we move. We tense muscles without realizing it, take fewer movement breaks, breathe more shallowly, and often spend longer periods glued to our desks. Over time, those subtle changes can add up.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that pain doesn't always come from one source. It often reflects the combined effects of physical strain, inadequate recovery, and chronic workplace stress.
Surprisingly, laptop & phone use weren't major predictors
One result may seem surprising. Hours spent using a laptop or phone barely contributed to the AI's predictions.
That doesn't mean screens are harmless. The researchers point out that nearly everyone in the study spent large portions of the day using computers and phones. Because screen use was almost universal, it wasn't useful for distinguishing who developed pain and who didn't.
Instead, other variables created the differences. Taking fewer movement breaks, having a workstation that didn't fit someone's body dimensions, sleeping less, experiencing higher stress, and working under greater pressure all appeared to matter more.
The takeaway
If your neck or back hurts after work, you don't need to throw out your ergonomic chair.
Good workstation setup, adjusting your monitor height, and avoiding hours of uninterrupted sitting are still worthwhile. But this study suggests those strategies work best when they're paired with habits that support recovery.
That means prioritizing enough sleep, building regular movement breaks into your day, strength training to improve muscular resilience, and paying attention to workplace stress when possible. Even standing up for two minutes every hour or taking a short walk between meetings can help break up long periods of sitting.
Office pain isn't simply a posture problem waiting to be fixed with a better chair. It's often a whole-body issue shaped by how you work, how well you recover, and how much chronic stress you're carrying with you throughout the day.