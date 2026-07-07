Half Asleep But Your Mind's Awake? Try This Before Getting Into Bed
I'm exhausted but I can't fall asleep, is one of the most frustrating feelings. This "tired but wired" feeling is incredibly common, especially during periods of stress. Even when your body is ready for sleep, your nervous system may still be stuck in alert mode, making it difficult to truly unwind.
Fortunately, one simple habit before you even get into bed may help quiet that mental chatter: adding magnesium to your routine.
Why magnesium helps you unwind
Magnesium is involved in more than 300 biochemical reactions throughout the body, including several that help regulate your nervous system. One of its roles is supporting healthy activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)1, a neurotransmitter that helps calm the brain and prepare the body for sleep.*
Magnesium also supports a healthy stress response by helping to regulate cortisol. Together, these effects can make it easier for your brain to transition from an alert state into a more relaxed one.*
While magnesium won't instantly make you feel drowsy, it does help create the right conditions for sleep by supporting your body's natural ability to relax.* (And you won't be groggy in the morning!).
What type of magnesium is best?
When it comes to winding down at night, magnesium bisglycinate is often considered one of the best options. This form is highly bioavailable and is bound to the amino acid glycine, which may have additional calming properties.*
Many people find magnesium bisglycinate gentler on the stomach than other forms, making it an easy addition to an evening routine.*
Another solid option is magnesium malate, which is often well tolerated and may be especially appealing for people looking for broader muscle and recovery support.*
Pair it with tart cherry for even more benefit
Remember the viral “sleepy girl mocktail”? The trend actually highlighted the importance of pairing magnesium with another beneficial ingredient: tart cherry. But getting meaningful benefits comes down to using the right ingredients, and the right doses.*
That's where mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery comes in. Each serving provides 230 milligrams of highly absorbable magnesium to help calm the nervous system and support relaxation,* along with 480 milligrams of clinically studied CherryPURE® Montmorency tart cherry powder, which has been shown to support sleep quality2, exercise recovery, and oxidative stress.*
Together, these ingredients work through complementary mechanisms. While magnesium helps promote relaxation by supporting GABA activity and a healthy stress response,* tart cherry delivers antioxidant polyphenols that help your body recover from the day's physical and mental stressors while supporting restful sleep.* It's a science-backed combination designed to help you wind down (not just feel sleepy).
The takeaway
If you find yourself physically exhausted but mentally wide awake, your bedtime routine may need to start before your head hits the pillow. A nightly ritual with magnesium+ rest & recovery delivers clinically effective amounts of magnesium and tart cherry to help support relaxation, healthy sleep, and overnight recovery—all in one easy (berry-flavored) drink.*