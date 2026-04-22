This Could Be Why You Wake Up Groggy After Sleeping 8 Hours
We've all had those mornings when you can't seem to shake the grogginess—even if you got a full eight hours of sleep. And if it's happening on a consistent basis, you're no doubt wondering what can be done.
The answer may lie in deep and REM sleep—specifically, how much of it you're getting. And as it turns out, the number of hours you're asleep isn't necessarily associated with how much deep sleep you're getting. Here's why the later sleep stages are so essential to achieving restful and restorative sleep, plus how to get more of them.
Why REM sleep is so important for energized mornings
We cycle through four stages of sleep every night, each with a different function. There's Stage 1, as you drift off; Stage 2, or light sleep; Stage 3, which is deep sleep; and finally Stage 4, or REM sleep.
In deep sleep, the body repairs cells and promotes muscle and tissue growth. And in REM sleep, which happens to be the sleep stage in which we dream, the brain is believed to consolidate memories.
These sleep stages are crucial to wake up feeling rested. Your total hours asleep could be optimized (say around 8 hours a night). But it can really come down to how much deep sleep and REM sleep you get.
Unfortunately, some of us have more difficultly achieving deep sleep and REM sleep than others. Whether because of issues like insomnia or anxiety, certain medications, even drinking before bed—the list goes on. Luckily, there are a few things we can do to help our bodies get into deeper sleep every night.
How to get more REM sleep
To ease into a deep, restorative night's sleep, your body and nervous system need to be able to relax. This will help you not only fall asleep faster but stay asleep and cycle through the sleep stages effectively. One way to help do this is with a magnesium supplement.
Magnesium is an essential mineral that 43% of U.S. adults1 currently aren't getting enough of. And that can impact your sleep. Magnesium helps2 by promoting a sense of calm through activating receptors for gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that supports relaxation and sleep. It also helps your muscles relax. Our experts recommend this sleep support aid that combines magnesium bisglycinate with PharmaGABA® and jujube. If you're looking for a magnesium powder, try this one (which also includes tart cherry powder).
Other tips to help stay asleep and wake up refreshed include:
- Putting your phone down at least an hour before bed
- Avoiding alcohol before bed
- Not eating close to bedtime
- Having a bedtime routine
- Having a consistent sleep schedule
- Sleeping in a cool room, around 65 degrees Fahrenheit
The takeaway
When we don't get quality REM and deep sleep, we'll feel it—and nothing throws off a day like waking up groggy. But with a good bedtime routine, the right supplement, and a consistent sleep schedule, it's possible for our bodies to get back to a good night's sleep.