Want To Fall Asleep Faster? How sleep support+ Can Help

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
A MD On A Big Pitfall Of Melatonin—And What To Take For Sleep Instead

Image by Adene Sanchez / iStock

September 1, 2022

One of the biggest roadblocks people come up against when trying to achieve high-quality rest is undoubtedly falling asleep in the first place. To avoid tossing and turning, many people will turn to sleep aids like melatonin—which doesn't actually make you sleepy and can lead to unpleasant side effects.

To provide a gentler and more effective solution for calming restless minds and bodies for bed, mindbodygreen created sleep support+, a one-of-a-kind blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®.*

These nonhormonal and non-habit-forming ingredients have been shown to support a state of steady relaxation so you can doze off faster—and stay asleep longer.* Plus, sleep support+ has the added benefit of promoting muscle relaxation, modulating the stress response in the body and supporting a healthy cellular circadian rhythm.*

It's no surprise that 300+ reviewers are loving sleep support+, with a number of them letting us know they're falling asleep faster than ever. Here's a sampler of what they had to say:

1. It does work!

"After trying melatonin (that kept me drowsy for a couple of hours in the morning), tea, warm baths before bed, and other nonprescription remedies for my problems with sleepless nights…sleep support+ did help me fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up rested. Yay!"*

—Deya V.

2. Absolute game-changer!! LOVE!

"I truly couldn't love this product more! I have been struggling with restless nights for years, and the sleep support+ has been a game-changer for me. I took the recommended serving nightly for consecutive weeks and noticed a big improvement in the ease I had not only falling asleep but also staying asleep for longer periods of time. My body and legs felt more relaxed, and I woke up feeling much more rested than I normally do. No grogginess whatsoever. LOVE!!!"*

—Hannah G.

3. Great product.

"Works as designed helps me fall asleep and stay asleep a full 7-8 hours. No groggy mornings."*

—Janet F.

4. Fall asleep faster.

"I fall asleep faster and sleep longer on nights I take sleep support+. I can't take melatonin (makes my dreams super vivid and exhausting), so this has been so helpful."*

—Amy M.

5. This really worked!

"It made me sleepy exactly as the recommended dosage says. Within 90 minutes of taking it, I was dozing off. I slept all night and did not feel groggy the next day."*

—Marisa K.

6. Great ZZZs.

"Puts me out like a baby."*

—Mary S.

7. Great sleep.

"I am able to fall asleep as soon as I go to bed, about 45 minutes after taking sleep support+."*

—Charlayne P.

8. So far, sleep!

"Only been using about a week and am finding going to sleep easier and getting back to sleep after my potty breaks much quicker. So, efficient supplement."*

—Barbara E.

9. "Within 10-15 minutes I'm out!"

"I have tried it all. Melatonin does nothing for me. I take these 30 minutes before I hit the bed and within 10-15 minutes I'm out and stay sleeping most of the night."*

—Wayne R.

The takeaway.

Getting quality sleep is essential, and it starts with falling asleep on time. While sleep support+ can't make up for unhealthy nighttime habits, it can enhance a healthy wind-down routine to make sleep easier and quicker to come by. Learn more about the product here.

