To provide a gentler and more effective solution for calming restless minds and bodies for bed, mindbodygreen created sleep support+, a one-of-a-kind blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®.*

These nonhormonal and non-habit-forming ingredients have been shown to support a state of steady relaxation so you can doze off faster—and stay asleep longer.* Plus, sleep support+ has the added benefit of promoting muscle relaxation, modulating the stress response in the body and supporting a healthy cellular circadian rhythm.*

It's no surprise that 300+ reviewers are loving sleep support+, with a number of them letting us know they're falling asleep faster than ever. Here's a sampler of what they had to say: