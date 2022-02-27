The 3 Steps You're Overlooking When It Comes To Your Collagen Routine

Vitamin C plays a critical role in the collagen synthesis process. "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which help] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance,"* says Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist and mindbodygreen collective member. The nutrient also protects the collagen you already have by working against collagen-degrading enzymes.*

Here’s the problem: Many aren’t getting enough of it. Vitamin C is a common gap in the American diet—in fact, 46% of U.S. adults aren't consuming adequate amounts of vitamin C. If you suspect your diet is lacking in the vitamin, add some colorful vitamin C-rich foods, and for more targeted support, find a collagen supplement with this vitamin formulated in the powder or add a vitamin C supplement to your routine as well, such as mindbodgyreen’s vitamin c potency+.