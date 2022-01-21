 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Routines
You'll Definitely Want To Include Squat Pivot Split Squats On Your Next Leg Day

You'll Definitely Want To Include Squat Pivot Split Squats On Your Next Leg Day

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
pivot squat

Image by Andreas von Scheele

January 21, 2022 — 11:37 AM

Squats and lunges are popular lower-body exercises for a reason: They target all the right muscles, they're easy to modify and adjust, and just a few rounds is enough to get your legs burning. So, why not combine them into one powerhouse move? Meet squat pivot split squats—here's how to do them, as demonstrated by personal trainer and holistic nutritionist, BB Arrington, CPT.

How to do squat pivot split squats:

squat pivot split squat

Image by mbg creative

  1. Holding your weights, with feet just outside shoulder width, squat down.
  2. Staying low, pivot your body 90 degrees to staggered stance, split-squat position.
  3. Pivot back to the squat position and pivot 90 degrees over the other shoulder to the other side's staggered stance. That's a rep.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.
Advertisement

Tips & modifications:

  • While this move can include a dumbbell (or a kettlebell), you can make it a bit easier by using a lighter weight or omitting it altogether. And of course, you can increase the weight for more of a challenge, if you prefer.
  • Keep the core engaged as you perform this move to target your abdominal muscles and keep a stable form.
  • Try to avoid hyperextending the knees as you lower down, making sure your knee doesn't bend farther out than your ankle.
  • Keep your tailbone tucked slightly, avoiding sticking your butt out behind you.
  • In the split squats, be sure that your knees are in line with the hips, not knocking out or in.
  • Add in a few pulses in your squats to get the lower body burning even more.

What are the benefits?

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Supports bone and muscle health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(36)
vitamin D3 potency+

If you're looking for a move that targets a ton of different muscles in the lower body, this is definitely one to try. Of course, you're working your glutes muscles and quads, as you do in any type of squat. The wide-legged squat we see in the first half of this move, however, also works the muscles of the inner thighs (the adductors), which can be tricky to target.

On top of that, with proper form, this move gently works the core muscles without being a core-centered exercise. And thanks to the pivoting motion, you'll be working your balance and stability, too. Lastly, squat pivot split squats place a lot of emphasis on the hips, and specifically the hip flexors, helping to both stretch and strengthen them.

Long story short, whatever your leg day goals are, there's no question that squat pivot split squats are a great move to include in your routine.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Routines

Strengthen 360 Degrees Of Your Core With Just One Single Dumbbell

BB Arrington, CPT
Strengthen 360 Degrees Of Your Core With Just One Single Dumbbell
Motivation

How To Jump The 6 Biggest Hurdles Of New Fitness Goals

Emily Skye
How To Jump The 6 Biggest Hurdles Of New Fitness Goals
Beauty

The Surprising Place This Makeup Artist Says To Avoid Using Concealer

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Place This Makeup Artist Says To Avoid Using Concealer
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Green Probiotic Smoothie To Boost Your Morning Routine

Eliza Sullivan
A 5-Ingredient Green Probiotic Smoothie To Boost Your Morning Routine
Integrative Health

New Study Finds Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Tied To Improved Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
New Study Finds Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Tied To Improved Cognitive Function*
Integrative Health

Are Those Pricey Collagen Waters Actually Doing Anything For You?

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Are Those Pricey Collagen Waters Actually Doing Anything For You?
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

mbg Reviewers "Feel Good From The Inside Out" Thanks To This Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Reviewers "Feel Good From The Inside Out" Thanks To This Supplement
Integrative Health

4 Tangible Tips For Easing Your Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved

Abby Moore
4 Tangible Tips For Easing Your Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Diet For Sleep Quality, In Case You're Curious

Emma Loewe
This Is The Best Diet For Sleep Quality, In Case You're Curious
Spirituality

5 Tips For Staying Calm During Mercury Retrograde (We Need 'Em All)

Sarah Regan
5 Tips For Staying Calm During Mercury Retrograde (We Need 'Em All)
Spirituality

Doing This Will Make Your Affirmations 10x More Powerful

Jason Wachob
Doing This Will Make Your Affirmations 10x More Powerful
Functional Food

Can Tomatoes Promote Longevity? Health Experts Say Yes

Brittany Loggins
Can Tomatoes Promote Longevity? Health Experts Say Yes
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/squat-pivot-split-squat
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!