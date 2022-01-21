If you're looking for a move that targets a ton of different muscles in the lower body, this is definitely one to try. Of course, you're working your glutes muscles and quads, as you do in any type of squat. The wide-legged squat we see in the first half of this move, however, also works the muscles of the inner thighs (the adductors), which can be tricky to target.

On top of that, with proper form, this move gently works the core muscles without being a core-centered exercise. And thanks to the pivoting motion, you'll be working your balance and stability, too. Lastly, squat pivot split squats place a lot of emphasis on the hips, and specifically the hip flexors, helping to both stretch and strengthen them.

Long story short, whatever your leg day goals are, there's no question that squat pivot split squats are a great move to include in your routine.