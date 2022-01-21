You'll Definitely Want To Include Squat Pivot Split Squats On Your Next Leg Day
Squats and lunges are popular lower-body exercises for a reason: They target all the right muscles, they're easy to modify and adjust, and just a few rounds is enough to get your legs burning. So, why not combine them into one powerhouse move? Meet squat pivot split squats—here's how to do them, as demonstrated by personal trainer and holistic nutritionist, BB Arrington, CPT.
How to do squat pivot split squats:
- Holding your weights, with feet just outside shoulder width, squat down.
- Staying low, pivot your body 90 degrees to staggered stance, split-squat position.
- Pivot back to the squat position and pivot 90 degrees over the other shoulder to the other side's staggered stance. That's a rep.
- Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.
Tips & modifications:
- While this move can include a dumbbell (or a kettlebell), you can make it a bit easier by using a lighter weight or omitting it altogether. And of course, you can increase the weight for more of a challenge, if you prefer.
- Keep the core engaged as you perform this move to target your abdominal muscles and keep a stable form.
- Try to avoid hyperextending the knees as you lower down, making sure your knee doesn't bend farther out than your ankle.
- Keep your tailbone tucked slightly, avoiding sticking your butt out behind you.
- In the split squats, be sure that your knees are in line with the hips, not knocking out or in.
- Add in a few pulses in your squats to get the lower body burning even more.
What are the benefits?
vitamin D3 potency+
Supports bone and muscle health*
If you're looking for a move that targets a ton of different muscles in the lower body, this is definitely one to try. Of course, you're working your glutes muscles and quads, as you do in any type of squat. The wide-legged squat we see in the first half of this move, however, also works the muscles of the inner thighs (the adductors), which can be tricky to target.
On top of that, with proper form, this move gently works the core muscles without being a core-centered exercise. And thanks to the pivoting motion, you'll be working your balance and stability, too. Lastly, squat pivot split squats place a lot of emphasis on the hips, and specifically the hip flexors, helping to both stretch and strengthen them.
Long story short, whatever your leg day goals are, there's no question that squat pivot split squats are a great move to include in your routine.