Welcome to mbg moves! For the first installment of 2022, we're changing things up a bit with a strength-training-at-home series, from BB Arrington. Check out the full strength training at home guide here, which includes tips, advice, and insight for beginning the journey to a stronger you. Plus, tune in each week for a new at-home workout to include in your routine.

Strong legs are an important foundation for moving well and managing everyday activities. This includes standing up, sitting down, climbing stairs, and even running after your dog who got off his leash.

Because your legs can manage heavier loads, the stronger your legs, the stronger you are overall. When training your legs, it's important to remember to train the major muscles groups: quadriceps, hamstrings, and adductors.

This 5-move workout covers all your bases to build a stronger lower body. All you need is a yoga mat and a single dumbbell (go for something heavier than you would for an upper body workout) to get started!