Dealing With Body Acne? Meet My Holy Grail For Stopping Breakouts
I'm a self-proclaimed sweaty girl—which means an intense workout or humid summer day is bound to make me perspire. Beyond leaving damp spots on my clothing, sweat comes with a major downside: body acne.
While I try to shower immediately after a workout, I'm a regular at the boutique fitness studios in New York City (thanks Classpass!). This means I'm often commuting to-and-from class for at least 45 minutes before I'm able to rinse off. And it turns out, that's adequate time for bacteria to get trapped in my pores.
For years, I accepted breakouts were just a side effect of staying active. Then I snagged a free bottle of Soft Services Clearing Mist at the office.
The formula combined multiple acne-fighting ingredients into a spray-on mist that promised to stop breakouts in their track—and I spent the next six months putting that claim to the test.
What's in the Soft Services Clearing Mist?
Soft Services Clearing Mist targets breakouts at every stage with three active ingredients: salicylic acid, zinc, and niacinamide.
A low concentration of 2% zinc kickstarts the acne-fighting process by helping regulate sebum production. Remember: Sebum is a natural, waxy oil that can build up over time and clog pores.
This is paired with a 1% concentration of salicylic acid. Naturally antibacterial, the BHA dissolves excess oil and targets bacteria to ease breakouts1.
Finally, a 5% niacinamide rounds out the trio (which is the typical strength used in research). The B vitamin also fights acne—but it boasts other benefits, like reduced hyperpigmentation and improved skin elasticity2.
As if that's not enough, the mist also contains tea tree oil, an antimicrobial and anti-fungal, along with soothing additions like glycerin and calendula flower extract. This makes every spritz potent enough to tackle breakouts yet gentle enough for daily use.
My experience using Soft Services Clearing Mist
When I first got the Soft Services Clearing Mist, I primarily used it right after leaving workout classes. I sweat a lot during workout classes, so I would try to head to the bathroom and wipe down post-class.
Once I stopped sweating, I would generously spray the mist on my neck and shoulders before heading to the subway towards home.
Although I noticed an immediate reduction in overall breakouts, my body acne wasn't entirely gone. It wasn't until I started applying the mist regularly like a toner post-shower (a recommendation from our beauty editor, Hannah Frye) that I saw my pimples and ingrowns all but disappear.
Beyond the proof that it actually works (photos below!!) there are a few other reasons I'm a huge fan of this mist.
It's easy to apply
I don't need anyone's help to apply this medicated tonic! The spray nozzle makes it easy to reach all parts of your body—including my back and bum. Plus, you can opt for a refill to reduce waste.
I can use it every day
Despite having three actives, the mist never causes irritation. The soothing aloe leaf juice and glycerin actually make my skin feel softer than when I originally applied it (once the initial stickiness dries down).
A little goes a long way
I've been using the Clearing Mist for at least six months and just had to reorder a couple of weeks ago—but I think the bottle could last even longer for people who target specific areas of their body.
Benefits go beyond fighting breakouts
Sure, I wanted this mist to stop acne—but it's also helped with my hyperpigmentation. I'm naturally freckly with skin that's prone to redness. I've found my skin looks more even when I'm using the mist regularly.
Of course, I wouldn't be a true product reviewer without a few notes about the formula. First off, I'm not a huge fan of the herbal scent. It's not terrible; the fragrance just leans medicinal rather than fresh.
Additionally, I find the spray is a little sticky when first applied. It quickly dries down—likely due to the alcohol denat—but I would compare the sensation to a light sunscreen spray.
FYI
What other testers say
I love the Clearing Mist enough to purchase a refill, and I'm not the only one. It currently has a 4.5-star rating on Soft Services' website with 93% of customers willing to recommend the product to others. Here's what they're saying:
- "I’ve tried many things over the years, this is the first product that has genuinely worked on my skin. After 10 years of searching I’m glad to finally have the right product for me."
- "This has been the best product for keeping my back clear from breakouts. I'm a sweaty guy even if I'm not athletic. After showers it's easy to spray this on without help, and my back has cleared up dramatically."
- "This tonic cleared my chest and back in less than a week! I’m 41, and to have to deal with body acne still is so frustrating. The mister makes it so much easier for me to treat hard-to-reach areas, and I personally enjoy the herbal fragrance."
- "The clearing mist is a holy grail product for me living in hot, humid Houston. Improved my body acne, and while I know it's not a treatment for tinea versicolor, it's helped significantly in combination with my sulfide wash."
The takeway
Whether your body acne is caused by humid summer days or high-intensity workouts, the the Soft Services Clearing Mist is bound to be your holy grail. The potent spray combines three acne-fighting ingredients to stop breakouts before they start—and I can't recommend it enough.