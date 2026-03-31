The Smart Way to Combine GLP-1s & HRT for Better Results
GLP-1 medications have quickly become one of the most talked-about tools for weight loss, but for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, they’re only part of the picture.
Hormonal shifts during this stage of life can make fat loss, muscle maintenance, sleep, and energy feel harder to manage all at once. That’s where a more nuanced approach comes in.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, board-certified endocrinologist and obesity medicine specialist Rocío Salas-Whalen, M.D., explained how GLP-1 medications and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can work together to support both metabolic health and overall well-being.
She explains how these therapies don’t compete. They complement each other when used correctly.
How GLP-1s & HRT support different (but connected) goals
GLP-1 medications are primarily designed to improve metabolic health. They help regulate appetite, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce body fat, particularly visceral fat, which tends to increase during perimenopause and menopause.
“GLP-1s help with visceral fat and muscle mass—huge for perimenopause and menopause,” Salas-Whalen explains.
That’s important because visceral fat isn’t just about appearance. It’s metabolically active and linked to increased risk of insulin resistance, inflammation, and chronic disease. By reducing this type of fat, GLP-1s can help improve many of the underlying drivers of metabolic dysfunction that often worsen with hormonal changes.
HRT, on the other hand, serves a completely different purpose.
“We should not promote HRT as weight loss. We have GLP-1s for that,” she says.
Instead, HRT is designed to improve quality of life by addressing the symptoms that often disrupt daily functioning during perimenopause and menopause, things like poor sleep, low energy, mood changes, and brain fog.
And those symptoms matter more than many people realize when it comes to weight loss.
If you’re waking up at 3 a.m. every night, feeling exhausted during the day, and struggling with motivation, it becomes significantly harder to exercise consistently, make nourishing food choices, and recover properly. In other words, the very habits that support metabolic health start to break down.
At the same time, declining estrogen levels are associated with reductions in lean muscle mass and strength, which can impact metabolism, bone health, and long-term resilience. Supporting hormonal balance with HRT may help mitigate some of that loss, but it doesn’t replace the foundational habits (aka protein intake and strength training!) required to maintain muscle.
By improving sleep, stabilizing mood, and restoring energy, HRT can create the conditions that make those habits sustainable again.
Why better sleep & recovery can enhance GLP-1 results
One of the most overlooked aspects of fat loss and muscle maintenance is recovery.
“If you’re not sleeping and you’re working out, you’re not going to build muscle,” Salas-Whalen notes. Muscle growth depends on adequate rest and recovery, not just effort in the gym.
This is where the synergy between GLP-1s and HRT becomes especially powerful.
GLP-1s can help reduce visceral fat and regulate appetite, while HRT can improve sleep quality and energy levels. Together, they create a more supportive internal environment for both fat loss and muscle preservation.
There’s also emerging evidence1 suggesting that this combination may enhance outcomes. “Women on hormone therapy tend to lose more weight on a GLP-1 medication than those who are not,” Salas-Whalen says, pointing to early research in this area.
Actionable ways to support your body during this transition
If you’re in perimenopause or menopause and considering GLP-1s, HRT, or both, here’s how to approach it thoughtfully:
- Think beyond the scale. Focus on improving body composition, energy levels, and overall well-being, not just weight loss.
- Prioritize protein and strength training. These remain foundational. Adequate protein intake and resistance training help preserve muscle, which is essential for metabolic health at any age.
- Address sleep as a non-negotiable. If sleep is disrupted, consider working with a provider to explore whether HRT or other interventions may help. Better sleep supports everything from recovery to appetite regulation.
- Work with a knowledgeable provider. GLP-1s and HRT are both medical therapies that require individualized care. A qualified clinician can help determine what’s appropriate based on your symptoms, health history, and goals.
- Support your quality of life, not just your weight. Energy, mood, and resilience are just as important as physical changes. When those improve, healthy habits tend to follow more naturally.
The takeaway
For women in midlife, health is rarely about a single lever. It’s about understanding how different systems in the body interact and supporting them in a way that makes sense for this stage of life.
GLP-1s can be a powerful tool for improving metabolic health. HRT can restore the energy, sleep, and stability needed to fully engage in that process. Together, they offer a more complete approach, one that supports not just weight loss, but how you feel in your body every day.