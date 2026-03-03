By the time most of Rocío Salas-Whalen, M.D.'s patients walk into her office, they've already tried everything. The restrictive diets. The calorie counting. The programs that worked for a few months and then didn't. When a GLP-1 medication finally quiets the constant pull toward food, the relief is real. For many of them, it's the first time in years that eating feels manageable. The last thing on their mind is whether they're getting enough protein.