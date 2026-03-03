The GPS Framework For GLP-1s — How To Maintain Your Muscle
By the time most of Rocío Salas-Whalen, M.D.'s patients walk into her office, they've already tried everything. The restrictive diets. The calorie counting. The programs that worked for a few months and then didn't. When a GLP-1 medication finally quiets the constant pull toward food, the relief is real. For many of them, it's the first time in years that eating feels manageable. The last thing on their mind is whether they're getting enough protein.
That's exactly what worries her.
Salas-Whalen, M.D., is a board-certified endocrinologist specializing in obesity medicine, and she's been prescribing GLP-1s long enough to see what happens when the muscle conversation gets skipped. The weight comes off. But, so does something patients didn't sign up to lose.
Muscle.
The thing GLP-1s don't actually do
First, an important clarification: GLP-1 medications do not directly cause muscle loss.
The GLP-1 hormone, Salas-Whalen explained, doesn't target muscle negatively in any way. What happens is more indirect. When you're eating significantly less, your body loses a mix of fat and lean mass. That's true whether the calorie reduction comes from willpower, surgery, or a weekly injection. The medication itself isn't the problem.
Salas-Whalen notes that some muscle loss is normal. Clinically, if about 10% or less of total weight lost comes from muscle, that’s generally acceptable. For example, if someone loses 40 pounds and four or fewer pounds come from muscle, that’s not metabolically concerning. The problem arises when muscle loss accelerates because protein intake is too low and strength training is absent.
But the good news is that it’s highly preventable. Salas-Whalen regularly sees patients who aren't just preserving muscle—they're building it, while simultaneously losing body fat.
"It's like the holy grail," she said.
That's not a given. It requires intention. But it's possible.
The GPS framework she gives every patient
To make muscle protection simple and actionable, Salas-Whalen created what she calls the GPS framework. Think of it as your navigation system while on a GLP-1.
G is for the GLP-1 itself
The medication helps regulate appetite, improve insulin sensitivity, and support fat loss. But it’s only one piece of the equation.
P is for protein
Salas-Whalen recommends aiming for roughly one gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight. For many midlife women, that lands around 100 grams per day for maintenance and closer to 120 grams for muscle building. Men may need 140 grams for maintenance and up to 160 grams to build.
That might sound like a lot, especially if appetite is reduced. The key is intentional planning. Think:
- 30 grams at breakfast (Greek yogurt with chia seeds and protein powder)
- 30 to 40 grams at lunch (grilled chicken or salmon over a hearty salad)
- 30 to 40 grams at dinner (lean ground beef or steak with roasted vegetables)
- A protein-forward snack to close the gap
Spreading protein evenly across meals helps stimulate muscle protein synthesis throughout the day.
S is for strength training
Start with at least two sessions per week, focusing on major muscle groups. As your strength improves, you can gradually increase frequency or intensity. Resistance bands, free weights, machines, or bodyweight movements all count. If you’re new to lifting, working with a qualified trainer can help prevent injury and build confidence.
The magic happens when all three elements work together. The medication reduces excess calorie intake, adequate protein protects lean mass, and resistance training signals your body to preserve and build muscle.
RELATED READ: Why Your Strength Says More About Health Than Your Size
Actionable steps to protect muscle on a GLP-1
If you’re currently on a GLP-1 or considering one, here’s where to start:
- Ask for a body composition analysis. Weight alone doesn’t tell you what’s happening beneath the surface. Tracking muscle mass over time provides meaningful feedback.
- Set a protein target from day one. Don’t wait until you’ve already lost significant weight. Start increasing protein as soon as treatment begins.
- Prioritize strength training over cardio-only routines. Cardio supports heart health, but resistance training is what preserves muscle.
- Work with a knowledgeable provider. GLP-1s are prescription medications, not supplements. A clinician experienced in obesity medicine should discuss muscle preservation as part of your treatment plan.
The takeaway
GLP-1 medications can be powerful tools for fat loss and metabolic health. But the real marker of success isn’t just how much weight you lose. It’s what you keep.
When you prioritize protein, commit to strength training, and work with an experienced provider, you’re not just shrinking the number on the scale. You’re building a stronger, more resilient body in the process.