You Lost Weight — So Why Doesn’t It Feel How You Expected?
When people think about weight loss, they often picture the physical results: new clothing sizes, before-and-after photos, maybe compliments from others. But the emotional impact can run much deeper and feel less predictable.
Even when the weight loss is intentional, healthy, and empowering, many patients are surprised by how complicated it can feel to live in a body that’s now different. Reaching a long-held goal doesn’t always bring immediate clarity and confidence; in fact, it can cause confusion, disorientation, or even grief. Some patients are caught completely off guard by their own reactions. I’ve found this to be one of the most fascinating—and humbling—parts of practicing obesity medicine.
With each patient, I’ve learned that behind every weight loss goal, there is a whole person with hopes, fears, and a lifetime of experiences shaped by their body. As doctors, we’re trained to treat a disease, but watching the journey of each of my patients reminds me to treat the person.
Shifting your self-perception
After years, sometimes decades, of believing that meaningful weight loss was out of reach, you arrive at a new, healthy weight, yet your mind may struggle to catch up. The transformation is real and the metrics show it, but internally, it may still feel as though your previous body still lingers. You look at your reflection and sometimes can’t fully absorb or accept the change.
Many of my patients express similar feelings. They tell me, “I see myself in the mirror, but I don’t recognize who that person is,” or “I don’t feel like I can celebrate—it still feels like the rug is about to get pulled out from under me.”
Years spent living with a body carrying excess weight—a body that is deeply tied to how you see yourself—means that your self- image may not change at the same speed as the physical changes that you saw while on a weight loss journey. That lag can create anxiety. Compliments about your progress might feel awkward, and you might not be sure exactly how to receive them. When I see this disconnect happening in my patients, I try to bring them back to one simple truth: Transformation isn’t just physical; your brain and emotions are still catching up. Give them time to process.
Reconciling your relationship with your body
While your body’s transformation is measurable and visible, it doesn’t automatically erase the emotional scars caused by years of being treated differently or the feelings of unworthiness that stem from a lifetime of that treatment. For many patients, the way others treated them before weight loss—whether through bias, rejection, or exclusion—left wounds that don’t disappear just because their body has changed. And sometimes these unhealed experiences resurface even more strongly once the weight is gone.
Some of my patients, anticipating this, begin therapy even before starting their weight loss treatment, knowing that it may help them sort through these feelings before the physical changes come in and muddy the waters. Doing that work—unlearning old messages, rebuilding self-worth, addressing years of stigma or shame—is just as important as changing your eating habits or medication dose.
It’s okay to have contradictory feelings about reaching your goal weight. It’s okay if your joy is mixed with disbelief and part of you is waiting for the other shoe to drop. When those difficult feelings start to surface—if old insecurities, trauma, or questions about self-worth begin to come up, understand that they are part of the healing process.
Healing your body and healing your relationship with your body are two separate journeys. Both take time, self-compassion, and sometimes professional support. If difficult feelings are starting to surface, consider talking to a therapist. Just as your medical team supported your physical progress, a mental health professional can help you navigate the emotional side of what comes next. Acknowledge that the internal work is as essential as the physical changes—and that emotional reactions can be complex, even when things are going well.
Social adjustments
Your internal experience can be intense; your external experience— how others react to the “new” you—can be, too. And just like your emotions, other people’s responses to your physical changes may surprise you.
You might expect your loved ones to be thrilled for you. And many of them will be! But some reactions can feel . . . off or not what you expected. They may be muted, confusing, even hurtful.
Some patients tell me that people around them aren’t as happy as they’d expected. You may hear comments such as “You’re too skinny!” or “Stop losing weight—you don’t look like yourself anymore.”
Handling negative comments
Many people with obesity or overweight have people close to them who struggle with their own weight. They may have their own complicated relationship with food, body image, or control or simply feel unprepared for how much you’ve changed. Often, their comments come from a place of discomfort, not malice. The people who are saying them may be adjusting to the changes that they see in you. Their reactions reflect their own insecurities more than anything else.
You should continue to feel proud—not just for the physical changes you’ve accomplished but for the strength and resilience it takes to achieve and maintain them. Understand that some people may comment on your appearance without understanding or seeing the invisible victories: stabilized blood sugar, regulated hunger cues, better sleep, clearer thinking, quieted shame. They may not recognize the emotional weight you’ve shed, the habits you’ve rewired, or the courage it took to ask for help in the first place. And while their discomfort, skepticism, or unsolicited opinions may be hurtful, they do not diminish your choices.
Still, even when you intellectually know that awkward comments will be made, they may not be easy to navigate in the moment. Whether you’re dealing with nosy questions, backhanded compliments, or well-meaning but off-putting praise, it can help to think ahead of time about how you’ll respond.
Living in the “after”
You’ve shed more than just pounds; during your journey, you may have also let go of shame, self-doubt, and the old beliefs that told you you weren’t trying hard enough. You’ve built new habits, practiced discipline, made sacrifices, and learned to advocate for your health.
That deserves to be honored, but reaching this point doesn’t mean that every struggle will disappear. You may still have days when your body feels unfamiliar or when your mind is catching up to the changes you see in the mirror. You may still feel surprised by the way others treat you differently or by the unexpected grief for the version of you that carried all that weight—physically and emotionally—for so long. This is the real work of transformation.
It doesn’t end at a number on the scale. It lives in the quiet, complicated moments that follow: in the relationships you rebuild, in the confidence you rediscover, in the way you learn to live fully—without waiting for “someday.”
But don’t mistake the road ahead as a setback; this is a new beginning. All the space that the food noise and the weight loss wishes used to occupy is yours now, and you get to decide what to fill it with.
Excerpted from the new book Weightless: A Doctor's Guide to GLP-1 Medications, Sustainable Weight Loss, and the Health You Deserve by Rocio Salas Whalen, M.D., published by Penguin Random House.