Years spent living with a body carrying excess weight—a body that is deeply tied to how you see yourself—means that your self- image may not change at the same speed as the physical changes that you saw while on a weight loss journey. That lag can create anxiety. Compliments about your progress might feel awkward, and you might not be sure exactly how to receive them. When I see this disconnect happening in my patients, I try to bring them back to one simple truth: Transformation isn’t just physical; your brain and emotions are still catching up. Give them time to process.