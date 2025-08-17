A Psychiatrist Explains The Difference Between The 2 Types Of Trauma

Still, even if they're "little," these traumas can go on to have detrimental effects too, especially if they're recurring issues. "[Patients] come in saying, 'I had a perfect childhood and I have no trauma,'" Cohen adds, "and they learn over time that some of those family dynamics could have been quite traumatizing and put their body into a trauma response for years and years. So now, their amygdala is reacting inappropriately to fear because it's something that they never identified as a trauma."